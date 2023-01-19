Actor Anupam Kher & Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit Hold A Special Screening Of "कश्मीरी पंडितों का नरसंहार"

Filmmaker
Ashoke
Pandit,
hosted
a
special
screening
of
"कश्मीरी
पंडितों
का
नरसंहार"
in
Mumbai.
Legend
actor
Anupam
Kher
also
graced
the
event.
On
January
19,
1990,
the
militants
launched
a
genocidal
campaign
that
forced
over
five
lakhs
Kashmiri
Pandits
to
flee
the
valley
almost
overnight.
According
to
the
National
Human
Rights
Commission
of
India,
"the
circumstances
that
forced
the
entire
minority
of
Kashmiri
Pandits/Hindus
from
their
homeland
are
akin
to
genocide," which
is
now
being
acknowledged
around
the
world.
"कश्मीरी
पंडितों
का
नरसंहार" is
based
on
genocide
of
three
and
a
half
lakh
Kashmiri
Pandits,
Ashoke
Pandit
said
of
the
documentary.
I
was
in
Kashmir
as
a
filmmaker
during
the
entire
night
of
19th
January
1990,
when
we
were
asked
to
leave
Kashmir
through
the
mosque
of
the
speaker
before
those
Kashmiri
pandits
were
killed
on
the
streets,
raped,
and
hanged
from
a
tree.
It
was
a
complete
genocide,
and
Kashmiri
pandits
were
forced
to
leave
everything
behind,
including
their
homes
and
property.
Today,
Kashmiri
pandits
miss
their
roots
more
than
their
property.
"कश्मीरी
पंडितों
का
नरसंहार"
is
a
representation
of
what
happened
to
us.
Today
is
a
very
sad
day
for
us,
and
I'd
like
to
ask
everyone
to
watch
this
documentary
and
understand
what
those
innocent
people
have
gone
through.
Anupam
Kher
also
added
"This
documentary
has
been
made
with
the
real
shot
and
we
want
to
keep
this
genocide
alive
so
that
it
will
never
happen
again
in
any
country.
People
tried
to
suppressed
this
for
like
32
years
till
Kashmir
Files
came
and
now
it's
33rd
years
so
I
want
you
all
watch
it
and
get
to
know
what
exactly
happened
in
19th
January
1990."
"कश्मीरी
पंडितों
का
नरसंहार"
has
gone
live
on
YouTube.
The
documentary
which
depicts
those
days
of
ethnic
cleansing.
It
is
a
memorial
to
all
Kashmiri
Pandits
who
were
murdered,
raped,
and
hanged.
This
documentary
also
responds
to
those
who
questioned
the
film
Kashmir
Files
as
propaganda.
Story first published: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 19:23 [IST]