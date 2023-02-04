Sidharth-Kiara Wedding: Groom’s Mother REACTS To Welcoming Kiara Advani As Her Bahu

Sidharth Malhotra is all set to marry Kiara Advani in a grand wedding on February 6. As the preparations are going on in full swing, Sidharth’s mother has finally opened up on welcoming Kiara as her bahu.

The month of love aka February is getting extra special this year and rightfully so. After all, the most adored couple is set to tie the knot. We are talking about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani who will be walking down the aisle on February 6. It will be a royal wedding which will take place in Jaisalmer and the preparations for the same are going on in full swing. Interestingly, Sidharth's family has also reached Jaisalmer ahead of the wedding festivities.

Interestingly, Sidharth's mother and his brother were clicked at the airport as they arrived at Jaisalmer and they were evidently happy. So when Sidharth's mother was quizzed about her feeling about welcoming Kiara Advani as her daughter in law, she was beaming with joy and said, "Very excited". In fact, Sidharth's brother also echoed a similar thought as he was quizzed about the Shershaah couple's wedding and looked all geared up for the big wedding of the year. To note, Sidharth and Kiara will be tying the knot in a traditional ceremony in the presence of family members and close friends.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Sidharth and Kiara will be following Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's footsteps and have asked phones not to post any picture or video from the festivities on social media. In fact, they will also be implementing a no phone policy during the celebrations to maintain privacy. Besides, Sidharth and Kiara will reportedly be wearing Manish Malhotra outfits for their big day celebrations.

Talking about the work front, Sidharth will be next seen Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop drama Indian Police Force which will also feature Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. He will be seen playing the role of a cop for the first time onscreen. On the other hand, Kiara will be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. This will mark Kiara's second collaboration with Kartik after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.