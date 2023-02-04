Sidharth-Kiara Wedding: Groom’s Mother REACTS To Welcoming Kiara Advani As Her Bahu
Sidharth Malhotra is all set to marry Kiara Advani in a grand wedding on February 6. As the preparations are going on in full swing, Sidharth’s mother has finally opened up on welcoming Kiara as her bahu.
The
month
of
love
aka
February
is
getting
extra
special
this
year
and
rightfully
so.
After
all,
the
most
adored
couple
is
set
to
tie
the
knot.
We
are
talking
about
Sidharth
Malhotra
and
Kiara
Advani
who
will
be
walking
down
the
aisle
on
February
6.
It
will
be
a
royal
wedding
which
will
take
place
in
Jaisalmer
and
the
preparations
for
the
same
are
going
on
in
full
swing.
Interestingly,
Sidharth's
family
has
also
reached
Jaisalmer
ahead
of
the
wedding
festivities.
Interestingly,
Sidharth's
mother
and
his
brother
were
clicked
at
the
airport
as
they
arrived
at
Jaisalmer
and
they
were
evidently
happy.
So
when
Sidharth's
mother
was
quizzed
about
her
feeling
about
welcoming
Kiara
Advani
as
her
daughter
in
law,
she
was
beaming
with
joy
and
said,
"Very
excited".
In
fact,
Sidharth's
brother
also
echoed
a
similar
thought
as
he
was
quizzed
about
the
Shershaah
couple's
wedding
and
looked
all
geared
up
for
the
big
wedding
of
the
year.
To
note,
Sidharth
and
Kiara
will
be
tying
the
knot
in
a
traditional
ceremony
in
the
presence
of
family
members
and
close
friends.
Meanwhile,
there
are
reports
that
Sidharth
and
Kiara
will
be
following
Vicky
Kaushal
and
Katrina
Kaif's
footsteps
and
have
asked
phones
not
to
post
any
picture
or
video
from
the
festivities
on
social
media.
In
fact,
they
will
also
be
implementing
a
no
phone
policy
during
the
celebrations
to
maintain
privacy.
Besides,
Sidharth
and
Kiara
will
reportedly
be
wearing
Manish
Malhotra
outfits
for
their
big
day
celebrations.
Talking
about
the
work
front,
Sidharth
will
be
next
seen
Rohit
Shetty's
upcoming
cop
drama
Indian
Police
Force
which
will
also
feature
Shilpa
Shetty
and
Vivek
Oberoi.
He
will
be
seen
playing
the
role
of
a
cop
for
the
first
time
onscreen.
On
the
other
hand,
Kiara
will
be
seen
in
Satyaprem
Ki
Katha
with
Kartik
Aaryan.
This
will
mark
Kiara's
second
collaboration
with
Kartik
after
Bhool
Bhulaiyaa
2.
Story first published: Saturday, February 4, 2023, 22:47 [IST]