Ghar Me Paint Lagana Tha Na, Say Fans As KL Rahul's House Gets Decked Up For His Wedding With Athiya Shetty

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are set to marry later this month. Although no official confirmation has been made by any of the parties, it has been reported that the lovebirds will get hitched at the actress's father Suniel Shetty's lavish bungalow in Khandala on January 23. While the wedding festivities are said to begin on January 21st. Amidst the speculations, pictures and videos of KL Rahul's Mumbai house getting decked up have been making the rounds on the internet.

On Tuesday, videos surfaced on social media that showed a few staff members overlooking the decorations and arrangements. A paparazzi account on Instagram shared some pictures mentioning that the Sandhu Palace in Mumbai's posh Pali Hill area, where KL Rahul lives, has been decorated for the upcoming wedding. Meanwhile, fans are excited to witness the year's first Bollywood wedding.

Reacting to the pictures, netizens congratulated the couple on their nuptials, while on the other hand, some dropped funny comments on the post, saying the building should have been painted before lighting it up. Check it out here. One social media user wrote, "Dulhe ka shehra suhana lagta hai.. dulhan ka to dil deewana lagta hai," while another fan wrote, "Lucky u guys to get each other forever.. such a nice feeling this is."

"Ghr itna dusty kyu hai" reacted one fan, while another said, "Should have painted the house before putting the decorations up." Another commented, "Sajane se pehle putaaii karwalete to jyada sahi thi." Another comment reead, "Ghar me paint b laganaa tha na." "Ghar paint to karwalete tauba ha," wrote another fan.

According to reports, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul will get married on January 23 at Suniel Shetty's Khandala villa. The three-day close-knit affair is said to kick off with a ladies' night, while the Shetty family will perform at the sangeet ceremony. An insider told Hindustan Times, "It is an extremely close-knit family affair. Only friends and family members will be a part of the wedding. It's most likely that you may not see many industry peeps."

Athiya and KL Rahul are rumoured to have been dating for quite some time. And workwise, Athiya's last screen appearance was in the 2019 comedy-drama Motichoor Chaknachoor, opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.