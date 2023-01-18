Ghar Me Paint Lagana Tha Na, Say Fans As KL Rahul's House Gets Decked Up For His Wedding With Athiya Shetty

Bollywood
actress
Athiya
Shetty
and
cricketer
KL
Rahul
are
set
to
marry
later
this
month.
Although
no
official
confirmation
has
been
made
by
any
of
the
parties,
it
has
been
reported
that
the
lovebirds
will
get
hitched
at
the
actress's
father
Suniel
Shetty's
lavish
bungalow
in
Khandala
on
January
23.
While
the
wedding
festivities
are
said
to
begin
on
January
21st.
Amidst
the
speculations,
pictures
and
videos
of
KL
Rahul's
Mumbai
house
getting
decked
up
have
been
making
the
rounds
on
the
internet.
On
Tuesday,
videos
surfaced
on
social
media
that
showed
a
few
staff
members
overlooking
the
decorations
and
arrangements.
A
paparazzi
account
on
Instagram
shared
some
pictures
mentioning
that
the
Sandhu
Palace
in
Mumbai's
posh
Pali
Hill
area,
where
KL
Rahul
lives,
has
been
decorated
for
the
upcoming
wedding.
Meanwhile,
fans
are
excited
to
witness
the
year's
first
Bollywood
wedding.
Reacting
to
the
pictures,
netizens
congratulated
the
couple
on
their
nuptials,
while
on
the
other
hand,
some
dropped
funny
comments
on
the
post,
saying
the
building
should
have
been
painted
before
lighting
it
up.
Check
it
out
here.
One
social
media
user
wrote,
"Dulhe
ka
shehra
suhana
lagta
hai..
dulhan
ka
to
dil
deewana
lagta
hai," while
another
fan
wrote,
"Lucky
u
guys
to
get
each
other
forever..
such
a
nice
feeling
this
is."
Before
Athiya
Shetty,
5
Women
KL
Rahul
Dated
In
The
Past
"Ghr
itna
dusty
kyu
hai" reacted
one
fan,
while
another
said,
"Should
have
painted
the
house
before
putting
the
decorations
up."
Another
commented,
"Sajane
se
pehle
putaaii
karwalete
to
jyada
sahi
thi."
Another
comment
reead,
"Ghar
me
paint
b
laganaa
tha
na."
"Ghar
paint
to
karwalete
tauba
ha,"
wrote
another
fan.
According
to
reports,
Athiya
Shetty
and
KL
Rahul
will
get
married
on
January
23
at
Suniel
Shetty's
Khandala
villa.
The
three-day
close-knit
affair
is
said
to
kick
off
with
a
ladies' night,
while
the
Shetty
family
will
perform
at
the
sangeet
ceremony.
An
insider
told
Hindustan
Times,
"It
is
an
extremely
close-knit
family
affair.
Only
friends
and
family
members
will
be
a
part
of
the
wedding.
It's
most
likely
that
you
may
not
see
many
industry
peeps."
Athiya
Shetty-KL
Rahul's
Wedding
Preparations
Begin
In
Full
Swing,
Cricketer’s
House
Lit
With
Lights;
WATCH
Athiya
and
KL
Rahul
are
rumoured
to
have
been
dating
for
quite
some
time.
And
workwise,
Athiya's
last
screen
appearance
was
in
the
2019
comedy-drama
Motichoor
Chaknachoor,
opposite
Nawazuddin
Siddiqui.
Story first published: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 15:19 [IST]