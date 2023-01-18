KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Wedding: Venue To Guest List; Everything To Know About Suniel Shetty’s Daughter’s D-Day
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, who have been dating each other for a while, are set to tie the knot soon and the wedding preparations have begun. Here’s everything you need to know about this much awaited wedding.
The
new
year
has
begun
with
exciting
news
for
the
Bollywood
industry
as
the
tinselvile
is
set
to
witness
the
first
wedding
of
the
year.
We
are
talking
about
Athiya
Shetty's
wedding
with
ace
Indian
cricketer
KL
Rahul.
To
note,
the
couple
has
been
dating
each
other
for
a
while
and
they
have
been
painting
the
town
with
their
mushy
posts
on
Instagram.
Needless
to
say,
KL
Rahul
and
Athiya's
adorable
chemistry
often
make
us
go
aww.
And
now
that
this
cute
couple
is
set
to
tie
the
knot,
here's
everything
you
want
to
know
about
KL
Rahul
and
Athiya
Shetty's
wedding.
KL
Rahul
and
Athiya
Shetty’s
Wedding
Date
According
to
media
reports,
KL
Rahul
and
Athiya
Shetty's
wedding
festivities
will
take
place
this
weekend
between
January
21
to
January
23.
The
couple
will
reportedly
be
tying
the
knot
as
per
South
Indian
rituals.
KL
Rahul
and
Athiya
Shetty’s
Wedding
Venue
KL
Rahul
and
Athiya
Shetty
will
take
their
nuptial
vows
at
Suniel
Shetty's
farmhouse
in
Khandala.
It
will
be
a
traditional
wedding
and
the
preparations
are
going
in
full
swing
for
the
same.
KL
Rahul
and
Athiya
Shetty’s
Sangeet
Ceremony
Reportedly,
KL
Rahul
and
Athiya
Shetty's
pre-wedding
festivities
will
begin
on
January
21.
In
fact,
the
couple's
sangeet
ceremony
is
expected
to
be
a
night
to
remember
wherein
in
bride's
family
-
Suniel
Shetty,
Mana
Shetty
and
Ahan
Shetty
will
be
giving
a
special
performance.
Reportedly,
Athiya's
best
friend
Akansha
Ranjan
will
also
be
setting
the
dance
floor
on
fire.
KL
Rahul
and
Athiya
Shetty’s
Wedding
Guest
List
Several
speculations
are
being
made
about
who
will
be
attending
KL
Rahul
and
Athiya
Shetty's
wedding.
According
to
media
reports,
celebs
like
Akshay
Kumar,
Salman
Khan,
Viraat
Kohli
and
MS
Dhoni
have
been
invited
to
the
big
fat
wedding.
KL
Rahul
and
Athiya
Shetty’s
Wedding
Preparation
Although
an
official
announcement
about
KL
Rahul
and
Athiya
Shetty's
wedding,
the
groom's
residence
has
been
decorated
for
the
festivities.
KL
Rahul's
apartment
building
was
seen
decked
up
with
lights.
Story first published: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 11:50 [IST]