KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty Wedding Pics: Cricketer Looks Much In Love With His Bride As He Kisses Her Hand

Athiya Shetty, who has been dating KL Rahul for a while now, has finally tied the knot with her main man today. And now, the first pics from their D-Day have surfaced and it is going viral on social media

Suniel Shetty has all the reasons to be on cloud nine today. After all, his darling daughter Athiya Shetty has tied the knot with her beau KL Rahul. The Mubarakan actress has been dating the ace cricketer for a long time. The couple tied the knot in a traditional wedding as per South Indian rituals and the wedding took place at Suniel Shetty's Khandala residence. It was an intimate affair and was attended by the couple's respective families and close friends. As fans have been eagerly waiting for the first glimpse of the newlyweds, we have got our hands on KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding pics.

The pics were shared by the new bride Athiya Shetty who looked stunning in her pastel coloured heavily embroidered lehenga which she had paired with a matching dupatta. The Mubarakan actress completed the look with a pearl and stone necklace, a simple maang tikka and ditched the conventional kaleeras. On the other hand, KL Rahul complemented his bride well in his cream coloured embroidered sherwani which was paired with emerald necklace. In the pics, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul were seen performing the wedding rituals. In fact, one of the pics featured KL Rahul kissing his bride's hand. Athiya captioned the image as, "In your light, I learn how to love...' Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness".

Take a look at Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding pics:

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty and the entire family is over the moon about Athiya Shetty's wedding. Talking about the same, Athiya's brother Ahan Shetty stated, "Rahul has always been like a brother to me and I am glad that he is a part of the family now". On the other hand, Suniel Shetty has revealed that KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's will be hosting a grand wedding reception post the Indian Premiere League 2023. To note, IPL 2023 will take place in March this year.