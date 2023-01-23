KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty Wedding Pics: Cricketer Looks Much In Love With His Bride As He Kisses Her Hand
Athiya Shetty, who has been dating KL Rahul for a while now, has finally tied the knot with her main man today. And now, the first pics from their D-Day have surfaced and it is going viral on social media
Suniel
Shetty
has
all
the
reasons
to
be
on
cloud
nine
today.
After
all,
his
darling
daughter
Athiya
Shetty
has
tied
the
knot
with
her
beau
KL
Rahul.
The
Mubarakan
actress
has
been
dating
the
ace
cricketer
for
a
long
time.
The
couple
tied
the
knot
in
a
traditional
wedding
as
per
South
Indian
rituals
and
the
wedding
took
place
at
Suniel
Shetty's
Khandala
residence.
It
was
an
intimate
affair
and
was
attended
by
the
couple's
respective
families
and
close
friends.
As
fans
have
been
eagerly
waiting
for
the
first
glimpse
of
the
newlyweds,
we
have
got
our
hands
on
KL
Rahul
and
Athiya
Shetty's
wedding
pics.
The
pics
were
shared
by
the
new
bride
Athiya
Shetty
who
looked
stunning
in
her
pastel
coloured
heavily
embroidered
lehenga
which
she
had
paired
with
a
matching
dupatta.
The
Mubarakan
actress
completed
the
look
with
a
pearl
and
stone
necklace,
a
simple
maang
tikka
and
ditched
the
conventional
kaleeras.
On
the
other
hand,
KL
Rahul
complemented
his
bride
well
in
his
cream
coloured
embroidered
sherwani
which
was
paired
with
emerald
necklace.
In
the
pics,
Athiya
Shetty
and
KL
Rahul
were
seen
performing
the
wedding
rituals.
In
fact,
one
of
the
pics
featured
KL
Rahul
kissing
his
bride's
hand.
Athiya
captioned
the
image
as,
"In
your
light,
I
learn
how
to
love...'
Today,
with
our
most
loved
ones,
we
got
married
in
the
home
that's
given
us
immense
joy
and
serenity.
With
a
heart
full
of
gratitude
and
love,
we
seek
your
blessings
on
this
journey
of
togetherness".
Take
a
look
at
Athiya
Shetty
and
KL
Rahul's
wedding
pics:
Meanwhile,
Suniel
Shetty
and
the
entire
family
is
over
the
moon
about
Athiya
Shetty's
wedding.
Talking
about
the
same,
Athiya's
brother
Ahan
Shetty
stated,
"Rahul
has
always
been
like
a
brother
to
me
and
I
am
glad
that
he
is
a
part
of
the
family
now".
On
the
other
hand,
Suniel
Shetty
has
revealed
that
KL
Rahul
and
Athiya
Shetty's
will
be
hosting
a
grand
wedding
reception
post
the
Indian
Premiere
League
2023.
To
note,
IPL
2023
will
take
place
in
March
this
year.