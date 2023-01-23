Suniel Shetty Spill Beans About KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty's Wedding Reception; Reveals When It Will Take Place
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have tied the knot today and they have been inundated with best wishes from celebs and fans across the world. And now, Suniel Shetty has spilled beans about their wedding reception and revealed
The
new
year
has
begun
with
a
lot
of
excitement
and
tinselvile
witnessed
its
first
wedding.
We
are
talking
about
Suniel
Shetty's
daughter
Athiya
Shetty
who
got
married
to
her
longtime
boyfriend
KL
Rahul.
The
wedding
took
place
today
in
Khandala
and
it
was
a
traditional
ceremony.
To
note,
Athiya
and
KL
Rahul
tied
the
knot
as
per
South
Indian
traditions.
And
while
the
best
wishes
have
been
in
order
for
the
newlyweds,
there
have
been
speculations
about
their
wedding
reception.
According
to
media
reports,
Athiya
and
KL
Rahul
will
be
holding
a
grand
reception
in
Mumbai.
And
now,
Suniel
Shetty
has
finally
spilled
the
beans
about
the
wedding
reception.
While
interacting
with
the
paparazzi
post
KL
Rahul
and
Athiya
Shetty's
wedding,
when
the
actor
was
quizzed
about
the
couple's
reception,
he
revealed
that
it
is
likely
to
take
place
after
the
Indian
Premiere
League
2023.
For
the
uninitiated,
IPL
2023
will
be
taking
place
in
March.
Looks
like
we
can
expect
Athiya
and
KL
Rahul's
wedding
reception
sometime
in
April
2023.
The
media
reports
suggested
that
the
couple's
wedding
reception
will
be
a
grand
affair
with
around
3000
guests.
It
is
also
reported
that
it
will
be
a
star
studded
event
with
who's
who
of
entertainment,
sports,
business
and
political
fields
marking
a
presence.
Meanwhile,
Suniel
Shetty
and
his
family
is
over
the
moon
with
the
addition
of
a
new
member
to
the
family.
In
fact,
when
Ahan
was
quizzed
about
KL
Rahul
and
their
bond
while
talking
to
the
shutterbugs,
he
responded
stating,
"Rahul
has
always
been
like
a
brother
to
me
and
I
am
so
glad
that
he
is
a
part
of
the
family
now".
Earlier
celebs
like
Ajay
Devgn,
Sanjay
Dutt,
Esha
Deol
etc
had
sent
best
wishes
to
KL
Rahul
and
Athiya
Shetty
on
their
big
day.
Taking
to
the
micro-blogging
site
Twitter,
Ajay
Devgn
wrote,
"Congratulations
to
my
dear
friends
@SunielVShetty
&
#ManaShetty
for
their
daughter
@theathiyashetty's
marriage
to
@klrahul.
Here's
wishing
the
young
couple
a
blissful
married
life.
And,
Anna,
here's
a
special
shout-out
to
you
on
this
auspicious
occasion".