Suniel Shetty Greets Paps With Folded Hands Ahead Of KL Rahul-Athiya Wedding: Kal Lekar Aata Hu Bachchon Ko

As
the
new
year
has
begun,
the
entertainment
industry
is
set
to
witness
the
first
wedding
of
the
year.
We
are
talking
about
Athiya
Shetty's
wedding
ace
cricketer
KL
Rahul.
The
couple
has
been
dating
each
other
for
while
and
will
be
taking
the
plunge
this
week.
Interestingly,
KL
Rahul
and
Athiya
Shetty's
wedding
festivities
will
reportedly
begin
today
with
haldi
and
mehendi
rituals,
it
is
reported
that
Suniel
Shetty's
Khandala
residence
has
been
decorated
for
the
celebrations.
And
now,
as
per
the
recent
buzz,
Suniel
Shetty
was
clicked
in
Khandala
ahead
of
the
wedding
festivities.
The
proud
daddy
was
seen
wearing
a
royal
blue
cloured
kurta
with
white
trousers
and
he
was
exuding
charm
in
his
Indo-western
outfit.
Suniel
was
seen
greeting
the
paps
with
folded
hands
and
assured
that
KL
Rahul
and
Athiya
Shetty
will
be
posing
tomorrow.
While
expressing
gratitude
towards
the
paps
for
the
best
wishes
for
KL
Rahul
and
Athiya
Shetty's
wedding,
Suniel
stated,
"I
am
very
grateful
for
all
the
love.
I
will
get
the
kids
tomorrow
to
meet
all.
Thank
you
everyone".
Meanwhile,
it
is
reported
that
KL
Rahul
and
Athiya
Shetty
will
be
having
an
intimate
traditional
wedding
as
per
South
Indian
rituals.
Check
out
Suniel
Shetty's
video:
It
is
also
reported
that
Kl
Rahul
and
Athiya
Shetty
will
be
following
a
no
mobile
phone
policy
and
have
requested
the
guests
not
to
post
any
photos
or
videos
from
the
festivities
on
social
media.
According
to
media
reports,
celebs
like
Akshay
Kumar,
Salman
Khan,
Viraat
Kohli
and
MS
Dhoni
have
been
invited
to
the
big
fat
wedding.
Besides,
Suniel
Shetty,
Mana
Shetty
and
Ahan
Shetty
will
be
reportedly
giving
a
special
performance.
The
traditional
wedding
will
be
followed
by
a
grand
reception
in
Mumbai
which
will
be
attended
by
who's
who
of
entertainment,
sports,
business
and
political
fields
and
will
reportedly
have
more
than
3000
guests.
Story first published: Sunday, January 22, 2023, 15:29 [IST]