Kriti Sanon Promises To WATCH Shehzada With Fan On Valentine's Day, Kartik Aaryan's REACTION Is Unmissable
While fans went gaga over Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's sizzling chemistry during the promotions of Shehzada, the actress promised one fan that she would watch the film with him on Valentine's Day 2023.
Movie
buffs
have
been
eagerly
waiting
for
Shehzada
ever
since
the
trailer
of
the
film
was
released.
The
action
drama
stars
Kartik
Aaryan
and
Kriti
Sanon,
who
are
reuniting
once
again
after
Luka
Chuppi.
While
their
earlier
collaboration
worked
wonders
at
the
box
office,
all
eyes
are
on
Shehzada.
Bollywood's
Rashmi
and
Guddu
(their
character
names
in
Luka
Chuppi)
are
back
together
to
set
the
silver
screens
on
fire
with
a
new
project
and
even
fans
are
waiting
to
see
their
magic.
SHEHZADA
RELEASE
DATE
Shehzada,
which
also
stars
Paresh
Rawal,
will
hit
the
silver
screens
on
February
14,
2023.
The
film
was
earlier
slated
to
arrive
in
the
cinema
halls
on
February
10,
however,
the
makers
postponed
the
release
date
by
a
week.
KRITI
SANON'S
UPCOMING
FILMS
Kriti
is
on
a
roll
these
days
as
she
has
several
exciting
projects
in
her
kitty.
From
Ganapath
to
The
Crew,
the
Bollywood
diva
has
interesting
line-up
of
movies
in
2023.
The
Bhediya
star
also
has
Adipurush,
an
untitled
project
with
Shahid
Kapoor
in
pipeline.
Talking
about
Kartik
Aaryan,
the
Bhool
Bhulaiyaa
2
star
has
Satyaprem
Ki
Katha,
Aashiqui
3
and
another
yet-to-be-titled
film
in
his
kitty.
