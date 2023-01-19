KRK Claims A Big Producer Of Having ‘Multiple Affairs', Leaves Netizens Wondering; Ask ‘Naam Toh Reveal Karo'

In his latest tweet, KRK made some serious claims about a big producer being involved in multiple affairs and that his wife has left his house and is staying in a hotel.

Self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan is known for making scandalous statements through his tweets. While his tweets are intended to expose the Bollywood mafia, most of what he writes is just "bakwas." However, no one can deny that he has a good number of followers who also get entertained by his blabbering. He tries to bring on new gossip every time on the table.

In his latest tweet, KRK made some serious claims about a big producer being involved in multiple affairs and that his wife has left his house and is staying in a hotel. KRK's claims about Bollywood stars' romances are nothing new. He has earlier remarked about alleged affairs going on between popular stars such as Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Aamir Khan, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The former actor, however, never feared the consequences of what he wrote and said, despite being named in multiple legal complaints.