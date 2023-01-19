KRK Claims A Big Producer Of Having ‘Multiple Affairs', Leaves Netizens Wondering; Ask ‘Naam Toh Reveal Karo'

Self-proclaimed
film
critic
Kamaal
R
Khan
is
known
for
making
scandalous
statements
through
his
tweets.
While
his
tweets
are
intended
to
expose
the
Bollywood
mafia,
most
of
what
he
writes
is
just
"bakwas."
However,
no
one
can
deny
that
he
has
a
good
number
of
followers
who
also
get
entertained
by
his
blabbering.
He
tries
to
bring
on
new
gossip
every
time
on
the
table.
In
his
latest
tweet,
KRK
made
some
serious
claims
about
a
big
producer
being
involved
in
multiple
affairs
and
that
his
wife
has
left
his
house
and
is
staying
in
a
hotel.
KRK's
claims
about
Bollywood
stars'
romances
are
nothing
new.
He
has
earlier
remarked
about
alleged
affairs
going
on
between
popular
stars
such
as
Hrithik
Roshan,
Kangana
Ranaut,
Aamir
Khan,
and
Fatima
Sana
Shaikh.
The
former
actor,
however,
never
feared
the
consequences
of
what
he
wrote
and
said,
despite
being
named
in
multiple
legal
complaints.
Story first published: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 12:09 [IST]