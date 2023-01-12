KRK Claims John Abraham ‘VERY UPSET’ With Final Cut Of Pathaan As Director Narrated A Different Story

Pathan marks superstar Shah Rukh Khan's comeback to the silver screen after a hiatus of four years. Ever since its trailer release, fans have been super excited about the star's look and cannot wait to witness the magic that Khan will create on the screen. High on action, Pathaan is a story about a spy (SRK) who will face the evil villain played by John Abraham.

Meanwhile, self-proclaimed movie critic Kamaal R Khan, aka KRK, who never misses an opportunity to criticise Bollywood stars, has been voicing his displeasure with the film since Pathaan's announcement. In a recent tweet, KRK claimed that actor John Abraham is disappointed with Pathaan's trailer final cut. Sharing an edited video of John Abraham on his Twitter account, KRK mentioned that the film's director narrated John a different story before the shooting of the movie.

KRK wrote, "This is how John destroyed his own film #Pathaan! I called and asked him about it, and he is very very upset after watching Final Cut of the film. Director narrated him a different story before starting shoot."

This is how John destroyed his own film #Pathaan! I called and asked him about it, and he is very very upset after watching Final Cut of the film. Director narrated him a different story before starting shoot. pic.twitter.com/7TF1e6H3Tt — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 12, 2023

While in another tweet, Kamaal R Khan targeted Shah Rukh Khan and said, "Villain #JohnAbraham is boycotting his own film #Pathaan! He refused to talk about the film. So now how will #SRK criticise other people for #BoycottPathaan when John is also boycotting this film? John knows well that it's going to be a disaster."

Villain #JohnAbraham is boycotting his own film #Pathaan! He refused to talk about the film. So now how will #SRK criticise other people for #BoycottPathaan when John is also boycotting this film? John knows well that it’s going to be a disaster. https://t.co/GkBVVmXoSe — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 11, 2023

In the video, John can be seen ignoring questions related to Pathaan and Shah Rukh Khan. sharing the same, KRK claimed that the star is unsatisfied with Pathaan's final trailer. Meanwhile, John Abraham's video is from a different promotional event where he was invited to talk about fitness and health in particular, but not about his upcoming movie Pathaan. Hence, the actor didn't feel the platform was right for promoting his film and, therefore, ignored media questions surrounding Pathaan. As it was a paid endorsement, John didn't want the brand to get overpowered by Pathaan.

John Abraham will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan for the time in Pathaan. The film, backed by Yash Raj Films, has created a lot of hysteria among the fans. The spy action thriller will hit theatres on January 25.