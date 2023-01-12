KRK Claims John Abraham ‘VERY UPSET’ With Final Cut Of Pathaan As Director Narrated A Different Story

Pathan
marks
superstar
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
comeback
to
the
silver
screen
after
a
hiatus
of
four
years.
Ever
since
its
trailer
release,
fans
have
been
super
excited
about
the
star's
look
and
cannot
wait
to
witness
the
magic
that
Khan
will
create
on
the
screen.
High
on
action,
Pathaan
is
a
story
about
a
spy
(SRK)
who
will
face
the
evil
villain
played
by
John
Abraham.
Meanwhile,
self-proclaimed
movie
critic
Kamaal
R
Khan,
aka
KRK,
who
never
misses
an
opportunity
to
criticise
Bollywood
stars,
has
been
voicing
his
displeasure
with
the
film
since
Pathaan's
announcement.
In
a
recent
tweet,
KRK
claimed
that
actor
John
Abraham
is
disappointed
with
Pathaan's
trailer
final
cut.
Sharing
an
edited
video
of
John
Abraham
on
his
Twitter
account,
KRK
mentioned
that
the
film's
director
narrated
John
a
different
story
before
the
shooting
of
the
movie.
KRK
wrote,
"This
is
how
John
destroyed
his
own
film
#Pathaan!
I
called
and
asked
him
about
it,
and
he
is
very
very
upset
after
watching
Final
Cut
of
the
film.
Director
narrated
him
a
different
story
before
starting
shoot."
KRK
Compares
Deepika
Padukone
To
Urfi
Javed,
Netizens
Say
'English
Grammar
Ka
Class
Kar
Lo
Phele'
While
in
another
tweet,
Kamaal
R
Khan
targeted
Shah
Rukh
Khan
and
said,
"Villain
#JohnAbraham
is
boycotting
his
own
film
#Pathaan!
He
refused
to
talk
about
the
film.
So
now
how
will
#SRK
criticise
other
people
for
#BoycottPathaan
when
John
is
also
boycotting
this
film?
John
knows
well
that
it's
going
to
be
a
disaster."
In
the
video,
John
can
be
seen
ignoring
questions
related
to
Pathaan
and
Shah
Rukh
Khan.
sharing
the
same,
KRK
claimed
that
the
star
is
unsatisfied
with
Pathaan's
final
trailer.
Meanwhile,
John
Abraham's
video
is
from
a
different
promotional
event
where
he
was
invited
to
talk
about
fitness
and
health
in
particular,
but
not
about
his
upcoming
movie
Pathaan.
Hence,
the
actor
didn't
feel
the
platform
was
right
for
promoting
his
film
and,
therefore,
ignored
media
questions
surrounding
Pathaan.
As
it
was
a
paid
endorsement,
John
didn't
want
the
brand
to
get
overpowered
by
Pathaan.
KRK
Tweets
Apology
Note
To
Salman
Khan,
Claims
Karan
Johar
Not
behind
His
Arrest
John
Abraham
will
be
seen
sharing
screen
space
with
Shah
Rukh
Khan
for
the
time
in
Pathaan.
The
film,
backed
by
Yash
Raj
Films,
has
created
a
lot
of
hysteria
among
the
fans.
The
spy
action
thriller
will
hit
theatres
on
January
25.
