KRK Criticizes Aamir Khan For SRK's Pathaan Box Office Hit, Says '#LSC Disaster Ho Gayee'; Fans Tear Him Down
Known for making unfavourable comments about Bollywood actors, KRK recently said that Aamir Khan must be highly disappointed because of his film Laal Singh Chadha's disastrous failure at the box-office.
Kamaal
R
Khan,
aka
KRK,
has
for
the
past
few
weeks
kept
criticising
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
Pathaan
and
predicting
it
would
be
a
huge
disaster.
However,
with
the
film
breaking
box-office
records
and
becoming
a
success,
KRK
has
taken
a
U-turn
and
congratulated
Shah
Rukh
on
the
film's
success.
Not
only
this,
but
after
sharing
repulsive
tweets
about
SRK,
he
is
now
hailing
him
as
the
real
king
of
Bollywood.
Meanwhile,
in
his
latest
tweet,
the
self-proclaimed
critic
has
taken
an
unpleasant
dig
at
actor
Aamir
Khan.
Known
for
making
unfavourable
comments
about
Bollywood
actors,
KRK
recently
said
that
Aamir
Khan
must
be
highly
disappointed
because
of
his
film
Laal
Singh
Chadha's
disastrous
failure
at
the
box-office
and
secondly
because
Shah
Rukh's
Pathaan
is
tasting
massive
success
and
making
wonderful
numbers
at
the
cinemas.
It
should
be
noted
that
Aamir
and
Shah
Rukh
returned
to
the
big
screen
after
2018.
In
his
new
tweet,
KRK
said
that
Amair
Khan
must
be
sad
after
SRK's
film
has
become
a
superhit.
"Aamir
Khan
ka
Waqt
Bahut
kharab
Chal
Raha
Hai.
Pahla
Dukh
Ye,
Ki
Bechare
Ki
film
#LSC
Disaster
Ho
Gayee.
Doosra
Usse
Bhi
Bada
Dukh
Ye,
Ki
SRK
ki
film
super
hit
Ho
Gayee." His
tweet
enraged
Aamir
Khan's
fans,
who
came
out
in
his
support
and
were
seen
lashing
out
at
KRK.
Supporting
the
superstar,
Aamir
Khan
fans
said
that
the
actor
will
soon
rise
from
the
ashes
and
also
break
Pathaan's
record.
There
were
some
who
said
that
Aamir's
Dangal
still
holds
the
highest
record
for
any
film,
while
some
even
said
that
SRK's
movies
never
made
the
numbers
like
Aamir's
did.
Some
of
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
fans
also
jumped
in
to
support
Aamir.
For
the
uninitiated,
Aamir
Khan
recently
announced
that
he
will
be
taking
a
break
from
work
after
Laal
Singh
Chaddha,
adding
that
he
wants
to
spend
some
quality
time
with
his
family
as
he
has
only
worked
and
could
not
focus
much
on
them.
Meanwhile,
the
actor
had
a
small
cameo
in
Kajol's
December
2022
release,
Salaam
Venky,
and
it
is
said
that
he
is
also
a
part
of
Salman
Khan's
Tiger
3.
Gossip
mills
also
have
that
RRR
and
Bahubali
fame
star
director
SS
Rajamouli
has
approached
Aamir
Khan
for
a
big-budget
feature
film.