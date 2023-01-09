Happy To Watch You In Bhojpuri...: KRK Trolls Rashmika Mandanna & Rumoured BF Vijay Deverakonda, Fans Hit Back
KRK took a dig at Rashmika Mandanna and her rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda on social media. While the self-proclaimed critic tried to troll the actors on Twitter, he received flak from the netizens for his remark.
Rashmika
Mandanna
has
been
hogging
all
the
limelight
ever
since
the
trailer
of
her
upcoming
film
Varisu
was
released.
While
the
movie
buffs
are
quite
excited
to
see
their
favourite
actress
in
a
different
role,
the
Tollywood
diva
trended
on
Twitter
for
a
different
reason.
Her
fans
came
to
her
defence
after
KRK
took
a
dig
at
the
Pushpa
star
and
her
rumoured
boyfriend
Vijay
Deverakonda
on
social
media.
KRK
TROLLS
RASHMIKA
MANDANNA,
FANS
SLAM
HIM
On
Monday
(January
9),
the
self-proclaimed
critic
shared
a
post
on
his
official
Twitter
handle
where
he
mentioned
Rashmika
Mandanna.
He
took
a
jibe
at
the
box
office
failure
of
Vijay
Deverakonda's
film
Liger,
stating
that
the
Hindi
aduience
will
also
neglect
her
much-awaited
flicks
in
the
near
future.
KRK
posted
a
demeaning
tweet
and
said
that
he
would
be
happy
to
see
Rashmika
in
Bhojpuri
films.
"Madam
@iamRashmika
Ji
hope
you
know,
what
we
Hindi
audiences
did
with
your
boyfriend
Anakonda
film
#Liger
and
throw
him
out
of
Bollywood.
Exactly
same,
we
are
going
to
do
with
you.
But
we
will
be
happy
to
watch
you
in
Bhojpuri
films," KRK
wrote
on
the
micro-blogging
site.
Fans
expressed
their
displeasure
over
KRK's
tweet
and
slammed
him
for
trolling
the
Dear
Comrade
stars
on
Twitter.
They
reminded
him
about
the
failure
of
his
film
Deshdrohi
and
said
that
one
should
not
become
overconfident.
"Exactly
the
same
they
did
with
you.
Even
they've
thrown
you
out
of
country," one
user
wrote.
Majority
of
the
tweets
were
in
support
of
Rashmika
Mandanna
and
Vijay
Deverakonda.
VIJAY
DEVERAKONDA,
RASHMIKA
MANDANNA
DATING
EACH
OTHER?
WHAT
WE
KNOW
While
the
two
Tollywood
celebs
have
refrained
from
addressing
the
rumours
about
their
relationship,
gossip
mills
suggest
that
they
are
in
love.
Their
pictures
from
New
Year
celebrations
made
the
fans
wonder
if
the
duo
ringed
in
2023
together
in
Maldives.
We
believe
the
fans
need
to
wait
for
an
official
confirmation
from
the
couple
before
jumping
to
any
conclusions
and
believing
the
conjecture
about
Vijay
and
Rashmika's
relationship.
RASHMIKA
MANDANNA
UPCOMING
FILMS
On
the
professional
front,
the
Goodbye
actress
is
waiting
for
the
release
of
Varisu,
which
also
stars
Vijay
Thalapathy.
The
action
drama
will
hit
the
silver
screens
on
January
11,
2023.
After
Varisu,
Rashmika
will
be
next
seen
in
Mission
Majnu,
which
is
slated
to
premiere
on
a
leading
OTT
platform
this
month.
She
has
been
paired
opposite
Sidharth
Malhotra
in
the
spy
thriller
that
will
be
available
for
streaming
on
Netlix.
The
actress
also
has
Ranbir
Kapoor's
Animal
and
Allu
Arjun's
Pushpa:
The
Rule
in
her
kitty.
DISCLAIMER:
The
particular
article
is
a
compilation
of
thoughts
shared
by
social
media
users
on
the
subject.
Ideas
expressed
do
not
reflect
the
view
of
Filmibeat.