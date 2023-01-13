Kuttey LEAKED Online: Arjun Kapoor, Tabu’s Action Thriller Available For Free Download In HD Print

Arjun Kapoor has been one of the most popular and versatile actors in Bollywood. The actor made his big Bollywood debut with Ishaqzaade in 2012 and in his career of over a decade now, Arjun has managed to carve a niche for himself as a versatile actor. From comedy, romance to family dramas, Arjun has proved his versatility time and again. And now, Arjun is once again making the headlines and this time for his recent release Kuttey. Helmed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, Kuttey also features Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra, and Konkona Sen Sharma.

And while Kuttey has finally hit the theatres today, it has become the recent victim of piracy. As per the recent update, the action thriller has been leaked online within hours of its theatrical release. Kuttey is available for free download in HD print on various torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla etc. To note, Kuttey is the first release of the year and as the movie has been leaked online by the piracy giants, it is likely to affect its box office collections. It is worth a mention that Kuttey isn't the first film that has been leaked online. Films like Cirkus, Uunchai, Drishyam 2, Avaatar: The Way Of Water etc have also been the victim of piracy.

Meanwhile, Kuttey has received mixed reviews so far and everyone has been all praises for Arjun Kapoor's acting prowess. Calling it a cinematic marvel, Siddharth Kannan tweeted, "Bharadwaj family ka character hai excellence! @aasmaanbhardwaj u prove that u r the prodigy of @VishalBhardw! @arjunk26 is a revelation @radhikamadan01 is excellent! #tabu #kumudmishra & #naseeruddinshah, create courses in acting? 2 hours of cinematic marvel!" Interestingly, Kuttey is a special movie for Arjun Kapoor as the actor revealed that he had manifested working with Vishal Bhardwaj for 12 years. "I had gone to meet Vishal several years ago when I wasn't an actor. I had gone crazy after watching Kaminey thrice. Then, Ishqiya released and I thought I should go and meet him. I had gone to meet him since my mother knew him and Rekha Bhardwaj well. When I decided to become an actor, I got my photos clicked, took my laptop and went to see Vishal in his office. I showed him my photos and I told him 'I know you can't cast me in your films, yet but I am willing to work in your production too.' I told him this 12 years ago and my dream came true now due to his son Aasmaan. I think life comes a full circle," he added. To note, Kuttey is produced by Vishal Bhardwaj and marks the directorial debut of his son Aasmaan.