Kuttey LEAKED Online: Arjun Kapoor, Tabu’s Action Thriller Available For Free Download In HD Print

Arjun
Kapoor
has
been
one
of
the
most
popular
and
versatile
actors
in
Bollywood.
The
actor
made
his
big
Bollywood
debut
with
Ishaqzaade
in
2012
and
in
his
career
of
over
a
decade
now,
Arjun
has
managed
to
carve
a
niche
for
himself
as
a
versatile
actor.
From
comedy,
romance
to
family
dramas,
Arjun
has
proved
his
versatility
time
and
again.
And
now,
Arjun
is
once
again
making
the
headlines
and
this
time
for
his
recent
release
Kuttey.
Helmed
by
Aasmaan
Bhardwaj,
Kuttey
also
features
Tabu,
Naseeruddin
Shah,
Radhika
Madan,
Kumud
Mishra,
and
Konkona
Sen
Sharma.
And
while
Kuttey
has
finally
hit
the
theatres
today,
it
has
become
the
recent
victim
of
piracy.
As
per
the
recent
update,
the
action
thriller
has
been
leaked
online
within
hours
of
its
theatrical
release.
Kuttey
is
available
for
free
download
in
HD
print
on
various
torrent
sites
like
Filmywap,
Onlinemoviewatches,
123movies,
123movierulz,
Filmyzilla
etc.
To
note,
Kuttey
is
the
first
release
of
the
year
and
as
the
movie
has
been
leaked
online
by
the
piracy
giants,
it
is
likely
to
affect
its
box
office
collections.
It
is
worth
a
mention
that
Kuttey
isn't
the
first
film
that
has
been
leaked
online.
Films
like
Cirkus,
Uunchai,
Drishyam
2,
Avaatar:
The
Way
Of
Water
etc
have
also
been
the
victim
of
piracy.
Meanwhile,
Kuttey
has
received
mixed
reviews
so
far
and
everyone
has
been
all
praises
for
Arjun
Kapoor's
acting
prowess.
Calling
it
a
cinematic
marvel,
Siddharth
Kannan
tweeted,
"Bharadwaj
family
ka
character
hai
excellence!
@aasmaanbhardwaj
u
prove
that
u
r
the
prodigy
of
@VishalBhardw!
@arjunk26
is
a
revelation
@radhikamadan01
is
excellent!
#tabu
#kumudmishra
&
#naseeruddinshah,
create
courses
in
acting?
2
hours
of
cinematic
marvel!" Interestingly,
Kuttey
is
a
special
movie
for
Arjun
Kapoor
as
the
actor
revealed
that
he
had
manifested
working
with
Vishal
Bhardwaj
for
12
years.
"I
had
gone
to
meet
Vishal
several
years
ago
when
I
wasn't
an
actor.
I
had
gone
crazy
after
watching
Kaminey
thrice.
Then,
Ishqiya
released
and
I
thought
I
should
go
and
meet
him.
I
had
gone
to
meet
him
since
my
mother
knew
him
and
Rekha
Bhardwaj
well.
When
I
decided
to
become
an
actor,
I
got
my
photos
clicked,
took
my
laptop
and
went
to
see
Vishal
in
his
office.
I
showed
him
my
photos
and
I
told
him
'I
know
you
can't
cast
me
in
your
films,
yet
but
I
am
willing
to
work
in
your
production
too.'
I
told
him
this
12
years
ago
and
my
dream
came
true
now
due
to
his
son
Aasmaan.
I
think
life
comes
a
full
circle,"
he
added.
To
note,
Kuttey
is
produced
by
Vishal
Bhardwaj
and
marks
the
directorial
debut
of
his
son
Aasmaan.