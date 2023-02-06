Lata Mangeshkar Death Anniversary: Remembering When The Nightingale Of India Posed For Her First Pamphlet

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar left for her heavenly abode on February 6, 2022. Today, on her first death anniversary, here’s to the time when the Nightingale Of India shared a photograph of the time

Lata Mangeshkar, a legend, who mesmerized generations of music lovers with her melodious voice, passed away on February 6, 2022. Known as the Nightingale Of India, her death marked the end of an era in the world of music. She lived a glorious life and her legacy will continue for years and years on.

Also known as the 'Voice of Millennium', the legendary singer gave her first classical singing performance with her father on September 9, 1938, in Solapur. And today as we remember Lata ji on her first death anniversary, let's take a look back at the time when she posed for her first pamphlet. Raw and beautiful, the picture shows Lata ji in two ponytails. The picture was clicked to promote her then show in Solapur. The singer herself had shared the picture on social media.

Lata Mangeshkar captioned the picture, "Aaj hamare parichit Upendra Chinchore ji ka phone aaya,unhone mujhe bataaya ki aapne apna pehla classical performance ,pitaji ke saath 9th Sep 1938 ko Solapur mein diya tha. Ye photo us waqt show publicity ke liye kheechwaayi thi.Yaqeen nahi hota ki gaate hue 83 saal hogaye".

Aaj hamare parichit Upendra Chinchore ji ka phone aaya,unhone mujhe bataaya ki aapne apna pehla classical performance ,pitaji ke saath 9th Sep 1938 ko Solapur mein diya tha. Ye photo us waqt show publicity ke liye kheechwaayi thi.Yaqeen nahi hota ki gaate hue 83 saal hogaye. pic.twitter.com/Fkcpug1pJb — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) March 29, 2021

Lata Mangeshkar, who contributed over 30,000 songs in several languages had a glorious singing career span of over seven decades. She was known for her humble and down-to-earth attitude and her death came as a heavy loss to the nation.

The 'Queen of melody' reigned in the cinema industry and was conferred India's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna in 2001. She was also conferred with Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Dadasaheb Phalke Award. From bhajans to patriotic songs and romantic songs, the legend who could do it all breathed her last at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital at 92. The music icon was born on September 28, 1929.