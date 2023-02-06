Lata Mangeshkar Death Anniversary: Remembering When The Nightingale Of India Posed For Her First Pamphlet
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar left for her heavenly abode on February 6, 2022. Today, on her first death anniversary, here’s to the time when the Nightingale Of India shared a photograph of the time
Lata
Mangeshkar,
a
legend,
who
mesmerized
generations
of
music
lovers
with
her
melodious
voice,
passed
away
on
February
6,
2022.
Known
as
the
Nightingale
Of
India,
her
death
marked
the
end
of
an
era
in
the
world
of
music.
She
lived
a
glorious
life
and
her
legacy
will
continue
for
years
and
years
on.
Also
known
as
the
'Voice
of
Millennium',
the
legendary
singer
gave
her
first
classical
singing
performance
with
her
father
on
September
9,
1938,
in
Solapur.
And
today
as
we
remember
Lata
ji
on
her
first
death
anniversary,
let's
take
a
look
back
at
the
time
when
she
posed
for
her
first
pamphlet.
Raw
and
beautiful,
the
picture
shows
Lata
ji
in
two
ponytails.
The
picture
was
clicked
to
promote
her
then
show
in
Solapur.
The
singer
herself
had
shared
the
picture
on
social
media.
Lata
Mangeshkar
captioned
the
picture,
"Aaj
hamare
parichit
Upendra
Chinchore
ji
ka
phone
aaya,unhone
mujhe
bataaya
ki
aapne
apna
pehla
classical
performance
,pitaji
ke
saath
9th
Sep
1938
ko
Solapur
mein
diya
tha.
Ye
photo
us
waqt
show
publicity
ke
liye
kheechwaayi
thi.Yaqeen
nahi
hota
ki
gaate
hue
83
saal
hogaye".
Check
out
the
post
here...
Lata
Mangeshkar,
who
contributed
over
30,000
songs
in
several
languages
had
a
glorious
singing
career
span
of
over
seven
decades.
She
was
known
for
her
humble
and
down-to-earth
attitude
and
her
death
came
as
a
heavy
loss
to
the
nation.
The
'Queen
of
melody'
reigned
in
the
cinema
industry
and
was
conferred
India's
highest
civilian
award,
the
Bharat
Ratna
in
2001.
She
was
also
conferred
with
Padma
Vibhushan,
Padma
Bhushan,
and
Dadasaheb
Phalke
Award.
From
bhajans
to
patriotic
songs
and
romantic
songs,
the
legend
who
could
do
it
all
breathed
her
last
at
Mumbai's
Breach
Candy
Hospital
at
92.
The
music
icon
was
born
on
September
28,
1929.
Story first published: Monday, February 6, 2023, 12:13 [IST]