Masaba Gupta Ties The Knot With Beau Satyadeep Misra; See Wedding Pics

Masaba Gupta, the ace fashion designer, has always believed in living her life on her terms. She has been acing in her professional life and has been setting new benchmarks in the fashion industry. However, Masaba has been all over the headlines this morning courtesy of her personal life. After all, the diva has tied the knot with her beau Satyadeep Misra. For the uninitiated, the couple had been dating each other for a while and took the plunge in an intimate court marriage which was attended by their respective families and close friends.

In fact, we have also got our hands on her beautiful wedding pics clicked by Joseph Radhik wherein Masaba and Satyadeep wore stunning ensembles from House of Masaba's new bridal collection. In the pics, Masaba looked elegant in her barfi pink raw silk lehenga with gold embroidery which was paired with a lime green dupatta with a wallflower print. Talking about the wedding, the new bride told Vogue, "We had a simple court marriage. The idea was to keep it very small and in the presence of our immediate family. We wanted it to be very intimate because we felt that that was the right thing to do and we will not be celebrating in a big way going forward. However, there will be a party with close friends and family about 80-85 people who've had a meaningful relationship with Satyadeep and me".

She further emphasised, "This is truly a private moment for both of us, and more than anything, we wanted to enjoy it". Making the big announcement on social media, Masaba wrote, "Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here's to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!"

For the uninitiated, Masaba and Satyadeep had met each other on the sets of Masaba Masaba wherein the latter played the role of her ex-husband. Talking about how they connected, Masaba asserted, "I think we just connected on the fact that we could have conversations; we both love comfort, peace, and a healthy lifestyle".

Here's wishing the newlyweds a happy married life.