Masaba Gupta Ties The Knot With Beau Satyadeep Misra; See Wedding Pics

Masaba
Gupta,
the
ace
fashion
designer,
has
always
believed
in
living
her
life
on
her
terms.
She
has
been
acing
in
her
professional
life
and
has
been
setting
new
benchmarks
in
the
fashion
industry.
However,
Masaba
has
been
all
over
the
headlines
this
morning
courtesy
of
her
personal
life.
After
all,
the
diva
has
tied
the
knot
with
her
beau
Satyadeep
Misra.
For
the
uninitiated,
the
couple
had
been
dating
each
other
for
a
while
and
took
the
plunge
in
an
intimate
court
marriage
which
was
attended
by
their
respective
families
and
close
friends.
In
fact,
we
have
also
got
our
hands
on
her
beautiful
wedding
pics
clicked
by
Joseph
Radhik
wherein
Masaba
and
Satyadeep
wore
stunning
ensembles
from
House
of
Masaba's
new
bridal
collection.
In
the
pics,
Masaba
looked
elegant
in
her
barfi
pink
raw
silk
lehenga
with
gold
embroidery
which
was
paired
with
a
lime
green
dupatta
with
a
wallflower
print.
Talking
about
the
wedding,
the
new
bride
told
Vogue,
"We
had
a
simple
court
marriage.
The
idea
was
to
keep
it
very
small
and
in
the
presence
of
our
immediate
family.
We
wanted
it
to
be
very
intimate
because
we
felt
that
that
was
the
right
thing
to
do
and
we
will
not
be
celebrating
in
a
big
way
going
forward.
However,
there
will
be
a
party
with
close
friends
and
family
about
80-85
people
who've
had
a
meaningful
relationship
with
Satyadeep
and
me".
She
further
emphasised,
"This
is
truly
a
private
moment
for
both
of
us,
and
more
than
anything,
we
wanted
to
enjoy
it".
Making
the
big
announcement
on
social
media,
Masaba
wrote,
"Married
my
ocean
of
calm,
this
morning.
Here's
to
many
many
lifetimes
of
love,
peace,
stability
&
most
importantly
laughter.
And
thanks
for
letting
me
pick
the
caption
-
this
is
gonna
be
great!"
For
the
uninitiated,
Masaba
and
Satyadeep
had
met
each
other
on
the
sets
of
Masaba
Masaba
wherein
the
latter
played
the
role
of
her
ex-husband.
Talking
about
how
they
connected,
Masaba
asserted,
"I
think
we
just
connected
on
the
fact
that
we
could
have
conversations;
we
both
love
comfort,
peace,
and
a
healthy
lifestyle".
Here's
wishing
the
newlyweds
a
happy
married
life.