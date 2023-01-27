Masaba Gupta to Shweta Tiwari: Actress Who Tied The Knot More Than Once

Marriage
is
considered
to
be
an
important
milestone
in
Indian
society.
While
everyone
wants
it
to
be
a
lifelong
commitment,
there
are
times
when
marriages
don't
work.
There
can
be
several
reasons
for
the
same
and
it
is
better
to
call
off
a
marriage
than
to
drag
it
unwillingly.
But
divorce
isn't
the
end
of
life.
It
does
take
a
lot
of
courage
to
let
go
of
a
relationship
and
love
someone
else.
The
industry
has
several
actors
who
have
found
love
post
divorce
and
tied
the
knot
once
again.
Interestingly,
several
actresses
from
the
showbiz
world
have
also
set
up
an
example
of
not
giving
up
on
life
post
divorce
and
giving
love
another
chance.
Here
are
some
of
the
actresses
who
tied
the
knot
more
than
once.
Masaba
Gupta
Ace
designer
turned
actress
made
the
headlines
this
morning
after
she
tied
the
knot
with
beau
Satyadeep
Misra
in
an
intimate
court
marriage.
For
the
uninitiated,
Masaba
was
earlier
married
to
renowned
Indian
film
producer
Madhu
Mantena
and
they
had
parted
ways
in
2019.
Neelam
Kothari
Popular
actress
Neelam
Kothari
was
earlier
married
to
Rishi
Sethia.
The
couple
tied
the
knot
in
2000,
however,
the
wedding
was
short
lived.
She
later
found
love
in
Sameer
Soni
and
the
couple
tied
the
knot
in
2011.
They
also
adopted
a
daughter
named
Ahana.
Neliima
Azeem
Shahid
Kapoor's
mother
Neliima
Azeem
had
tied
the
knot
with
Pankaj
Kapur
at
the
age
of
16
in
1975.
While
the
couple
parted
ways
in
1984,
she
married
Rajesh
Khatter
in
1990.
Neliima
and
Rajesh
called
off
the
wedding
in
2001
following
which
she
married
Ustad
Raza
Ali
Khan.
However,
their
wedding
didn't
last
long
and
they
parted
ways
in
2009
Dipika
Kakar
Dipika
Kakar,
who
became
a
household
name
with
her
stint
on
Sasural
Simar
Ka,
was
earlier
married
to
Raunak
Samson.
They
had
tied
the
knot
in
2011
and
got
separated
in
2015.
Later,
Dipika
found
love
in
Shoaib
Ibrahim
while
shooting
for
Sasural
Simar
Ka.
They
tied
the
knot
in
February
2018
and
are
now
expecting
their
first
child.
Chahatt
Khanna
Chahatt
Khanna
married
Bharat
Narsinghani
in
2006.
However,
Chahatt
called
off
the
wedding
alleging
physical
abuse.
She
later
tied
the
knot
with
Farhan
Mirza
in
2013.
She
filed
for
divorce
in
2018
citing
mental
and
sexual
harassment.
Shweta
Tiwari
Shweta
Tiwari
married
Raja
Chaudhary
in
1998
and
had
a
daughter
named
Palak.
The
actress
got
divorced
in
2007
after
Shweta
complained
of
a
troubled
marriage
and
violence.
Later
Shweta
got
hitched
to
Abhinav
Kohli
in
2013
but
the
wedding
didn't
last
long
either.
She
filed
a
complaint
of
domestic
violence
against
Abhinav
in
2019
and
has
been
living
separately
ever
since.
Story first published: Friday, January 27, 2023, 15:19 [IST]