Masaba Gupta’s Hubby Satyadeep Misra Was Earlier Married To Aditi Rao Hydari, Here’s Everything About Him

Fashion
designer
and
actress
Masaba
Gupta
has
announced
her
marriage
to
actor
Satyadeep
Misra.
The
Masaba
Masaba
star
has
been
in
a
steady
relationship
with
him.
The
couple,
who
also
featured
together
in
the
popular
Netflix
series,
shared
the
news
and
some
pictures
from
their
wedding
on
social
media.
Taking
to
Instagram,
Masaba
wrote,
"Married
my
ocean
of
calm,
this
morning.
Here's
to
many
many
lifetimes
of
love,
peace,
stability
&
most
importantly
laughter.
And
thanks
for
letting
me
pick
the
caption
-
this
is
gonna
be
great!"
Check
out
her
post
here:
While
Masaba
Gupta
was
earlied
married
to
producer
Madhu
Mantena,
did
you
know
Aditi
Rao
Hydari
was
Satyadeep
Misra's
first
wife?
Here's
everything
you
need
to
know
about
the
actot
who
is
Neena
Gupta's
son-in-law
now.
Who
Is
Masaba
Gupta’s
Husband
Satyadeep
Misra?
Satyadeep
Misra,
also
known
as
Satyadeep
Mishra,
is
an
actor
who
has
featured
in
various
Bollywood
films
and
web
shows.
He
was
dating
Masaba
Gupta
for
the
past
few
years
and
they've
finally
got
married
now.
Satyadeep
Misra’s
Acting
Debut
Before
becoming
an
actor,
Satyadeep
worked
as
a
corporate
lawyer
in
New
Delhi
and
later
shifted
to
Mumbai
in
2010.
He
made
his
acting
debut
with
Rani
Mukerji
and
Vidya
Balan's
2011
hit
No
One
Killed
Jessica
and
has
been
playing
pivotal
roles
in
various
films
since
then.
Satyadeep
Misra
Was
Married
To
Aditi
Rao
Hydari
For
the
unversed,
Satyadeep
Misra
got
married
to
well-known
actress
Aditi
Rao
Hydari
in
2009
even
before
they
made
a
name
for
themselves
in
the
film
industry.
Reportedly,
they
studied
in
the
same
school
and
met
each
other
when
Aditi
was
just
17.
After
falling
in
love,
they
decided
to
get
married.
Satyadeep
Misra
&
Aditi
Rao
Hydari’s
Divorce
However,
in
2013,
Aditi
Rao
Hydari
officially
confirmed
that
she
and
Satyadeep
are
divorced
now.
She
also
revealed
that
they
are
still
friends.
Talking
to
TOI,
she
said,
"It
broke
my
heart
when
we
separated,
but
only
the
name
of
the
relationship
collapsed
as
we
are
friends
and
are
still
close.
For
his
mother,
I
am
a
daughter
and
for
my
mother,
he
will
always
remain
a
son."
Satyadeep
Misra’s
Films
&
Shows
Satyadeep's
last
Bollywood
release
was
Vikram
Vedha.
He
played
the
pivotal
role
of
Saif
Ali
Khan's
friend
in
the
action
thriller.
Last
year,
he
was
also
seen
in
Sudhir
Mishra's
Sony
LIVE
series
Tanaav.
Heartiest
congratulations
to
the
newlyweds!