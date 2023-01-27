PIC! Neena Gupta Poses With 'Beti Ka Pita' Vivian Richards & 'Pati' Vivek At Masaba Gupta-Satyadeep's Wedding

Masaba Gupta wedding: Vivian Richards attended his daughter's marriage with Satyadeep Misra in Mumbai. Guess what? Neena Gupta shared a family picture from the celebrations along with the sweetest note on social media.

Masaba Gupta Wedding: The fashion designer, who is the daughter of veteran actress Neena Gupta, tied the knot with Satyadeep Misra in the presence of their loved ones on Friday (January 27) in Mumbai. Masaba Gupta surprised everyone when she announced her wedding with Satyadeep, sharing snaps from her marriage on social media.

Guess who made her day extra special? None other than Masaba Gupta's dad Vivian Richards. The former West Indies cricketer attended Masaba and Satyadeep's marriage ceremony in the Maximum City, blessing the couple as they started their new journey together.

Mom Neena Gupta shared the cutest ever note on her official Instagram handle, giving us a glimpse of the lovely family reunion. We cannot thank the talented actress enough for blessing our Insta feed with such a heartwarming snap.

WHO IS SATYADEEP MISRA? ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT MASABA GUPTA'S HUSBAND

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Mishra got hitched in an intimate ceremony after dating each other for a long time. The designer, who made her acting debut with Masaba Masaba, was earlier married to Mantena. They got officially divorced in 2019 after staying married for about four years.

Satyadeep Misra, who is known for his acting prowess, has worked in films like No One Killed Jessica, Vikram Vedha and Bombay Velvet.

