PIC! Neena Gupta Poses With 'Beti Ka Pita' Vivian Richards & 'Pati' Vivek At Masaba Gupta-Satyadeep's Wedding

Masaba
Gupta
Wedding:
The
fashion
designer,
who
is
the
daughter
of
veteran
actress
Neena
Gupta,
tied
the
knot
with
Satyadeep
Misra
in
the
presence
of
their
loved
ones
on
Friday
(January
27)
in
Mumbai.
Masaba
Gupta
surprised
everyone
when
she
announced
her
wedding
with
Satyadeep,
sharing
snaps
from
her
marriage
on
social
media.
Guess
who
made
her
day
extra
special?
None
other
than
Masaba
Gupta's
dad
Vivian
Richards.
The
former
West
Indies
cricketer
attended
Masaba
and
Satyadeep's
marriage
ceremony
in
the
Maximum
City,
blessing
the
couple
as
they
started
their
new
journey
together.
Mom
Neena
Gupta
shared
the
cutest
ever
note
on
her
official
Instagram
handle,
giving
us
a
glimpse
of
the
lovely
family
reunion.
We
cannot
thank
the
talented
actress
enough
for
blessing
our
Insta
feed
with
such
a
heartwarming
snap.
WHO
IS
SATYADEEP
MISRA?
ALL
YOU
NEED
TO
KNOW
ABOUT
MASABA
GUPTA'S
HUSBAND
Masaba
Gupta
and
Satyadeep
Mishra
got
hitched
in
an
intimate
ceremony
after
dating
each
other
for
a
long
time.
The
designer,
who
made
her
acting
debut
with
Masaba
Masaba,
was
earlier
married
to
Mantena.
They
got
officially
divorced
in
2019
after
staying
married
for
about
four
years.
Satyadeep
Misra,
who
is
known
for
his
acting
prowess,
has
worked
in
films
like
No
One
Killed
Jessica,
Vikram
Vedha
and
Bombay
Velvet.
What
do
you
have
to
say
about
Neena
Gupta's
photo
and
her
caption?
Isn't
the
sweetest
thing
that
you
have
seen
on
the
internet
today?
