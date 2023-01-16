Miss Universe 2022: Harnaaz Sandhu's Tribute To Sushmita Sen & Lara Dutta Will Bring Back Childhood NOSTALGIA

Harnaaz
Sandhu
brought
back
laurels
to
India
by
winning
the
Miss
Universe
title
after
almost
two
decades
in
the
year
2021,
which
was
held
in
Eilat,
Israel.
Apart
from
getting
crowned
as
the
70th
Miss
Universe,
Harnaaz
also
became
the
third
Indian
to
win
the
title.
Prior
to
her,
it
was
Lara
Dutta
and
Sushmita
Sen
who
had
won
the
prestigious
pageant
in
1994
and
2000,
respectively.
On
Sunday
evening,
Harnaaz
Kaur
Sandhu
did
her
last
walk
as
Miss
Universe
as
she
crowned
her
successor,
Miss
Universe
2022.
For
the
event,
Harnaaz
wore
a
stunning
shimmery
black
gown
and
walked
the
ramp
for
the
last
time.
Harnaaz
was
greeted
on
stage
with
loud
applause
as
she
walked
the
runway
before
crowning
USA's
R'Bonney
Gabriel
as
the
new
Miss
Universe.
Harnaaz
waved
at
the
audience
with
folded
hands
in
namaste
while
tears
rolled
down
her
cheeks.
As
the
star
relived
the
overwhelming
moment
again,
her
pre-recorded
voice
played
in
the
background
while
she
took
her
final
walk
on
the
Miss
Universe
platform.
"To
my
mom,
dad,
family,
friends,
and
everyone
who
has
inspired
me
in
this
quest,
you
are
forever
in
my
heart.
To
my
beloved
country,
I
shall
keep
making
you
proud," Harnaaz
said
in
her
speech.
Meanwhile,
the
caption
from
the
'Miss
Universe'
account
on
Twitter
read,
"Hold
back
tears
as
Harnaaz
Kaur
takes
the
stage
one
last
time
as
Miss
Universe!"
But
amongst
all
the
gestures,
it
was
Harnaaz
Sandhu's
gorgeous
gown
for
the
ceremony
that
was
the
highlight.
She
paid
a
beautiful
tribute
to
her
predecessors,
Sushmita
Sen
and
Lara
Dutta,
with
her
outfit,
which
had
pictures
from
their
respective
winning
moments
at
the
pageant.
Their
pictures
printed
on
Harnaaz's
gown's
back
definitely
brought
several
nostalgic
memories
for
all
of
us.
The
stunning
black
gown
was
designed
by
ace
designer
Saisha
Shinde,
who
also
shared
photos
and
videos
of
the
gown.
She
took
to
her
Instagram
account
and
revealed
how
the
outfit
brought
India's
trio
of
pride,
Sushmita,
Lara,
and
Harnaaz,
together.
Take
a
look:
Speaking
of
this
year's
pageant,
R'Bonney
Gabriel
from
the
US
was
crowned
Miss
Universe
2022,
whereas
India's
Divita
Rai,
who
secured
a
position
in
the
top
16,
failed
to
make
it
further
in
the
competition.
Story first published: Monday, January 16, 2023, 13:31 [IST]