Mission Majnu First Review: Sidharth Malhotra-Rashmika Starrer Wins Hearts; Kiara Calls It A ‘Must Watch’

Sidharth
Malhotra
is
all
over
the
news
these
days
and
rightfully
so.
The
actor,
who
turned
a
year
older
recently,
is
now
gearing
up
for
the
release
of
his
upcoming
movie
Mission
Majnu.
The
movie
is
helmed
by
Shantanu
Bagchi
and
also
stars
Rashmika
Mandanna
in
the
lead.
It
has
been
one
of
the
most
anticipated
releases
of
the
year
and
is
slated
to
release
on
Netflix
on
January
20.
As
Mission
Majnu
continues
to
create
a
massive
buzz
in
the
town,
Sidharth
has
been
quite
hopeful
about
the
movie.
Talking
about
Mission
Majnu,
Sidharth
stated,
"It
is
inspired
by
true
events
so
we
had
a
lot
of
public
domain
information
as
to
what
really
transpires,
at
least
for
my
character,
when
people
go
abroad
from
agencies
across
India
to
protect
the
country.
They
don't
really
go
guns
blazing.
The
whole
idea
is
to
be
so
secretive
and
so
unassuming
that
the
person
could
be
in
this
room
and
we
wouldn't
know.
So
that
dynamic
of
being
unnoticed
and
unknown
in
a
vast
majority
of
people
and
not
standing
out
was
so
interesting
to
me.
This
is
the
first
time
for
me
to
play
a
character
based
in
the
1970s
so
there
is
a
retro
aspect
to
it.
The
lingo
is
different
and
since
I
am
an
Indian
spy
in
Pakistan,
he
speaks
Urdu
and
portrays
himself
to
be
different.
There
are
so
many
layers".
Interestingly,
as
the
audience
has
been
waiting
for
the
release
of
Mission
Majnu,
the
critics
and
celebs
have
leady
given
the
movie
a
thumbs
up.
Mission
Majnu
Ko
Pyaar
Beshumar
Milega
Singing
praises
for
Sidharth
Malhotra's
Mission
Majnu,
trade
analyst
Sumit
Kadel
stated
that
the
movie
deserved
a
theatrical
release.
He
wrote,
"Feel
sad
that
films
like
Mission
Majnu
is
releasing
directly
on
OTT..
After
Shershaah
-
#SidharthMalhotra
again
lost
a
chance
of
having
a
theatrical
HIT.
Nevertheless
Pyaar
Beshumar
milega
is
baar
bhi."
Mission
Majnu
Is
A
Terrific
Film
On
the
other
hand,
Rohit
Jaiswal
also
gave
a
thumbs
up
to
Shantanu
Bagchi's
directorial.
He
tweeted,
"Fabulous....
MM...
what
a
TERRIFIC
FILM,
should
have
released
in
cinemas...."
Mission
Majnu
Is
An
Extraordinary
Film
&
Sidharth
Malhotra
Is
Brilliant
Filmmaker
Milap
Zaveri
has
been
in
awe
of
Sidharth
Malhotra's
performance
in
Mission
Majnu.
He
wrote,
"#MissionMajnu
is
an
extraordinary
film!
SidMalhotra
is
BRILLIANT!
After
#Shershah
one
more
heart
winning
performance
by
him!
A
true
HERO
iamRashmika
is
adorable.
sharibhashmi
is
superb!
Congrats
amarbutala.
An
Absolute
winner
for
netflix.
Sidharth
Malhotra
aka
India’s
Majnu
Gives
An
Outstanding
Performance,
Says
Kiara
Sidharth
Malhotra's
rumoured
girlfriend
Kaira
Advani
shared
beautiful
review
for
Mission
Majnu.
She
wrote,
"An
outstanding
performances
from
India's
Majnu'.
Must
must
watch!
A
beauytifully
executed
film.
Huge
congratulations
to
the
entire
team".
Mission
Majnu
Is
Engaging
&
Entire
Cast
Is
A
Winner,
Says
Karan
Johar
Karan
Johar
shared
the
poster
of
Mission
Majnu
on
Instagram
and
wrote,
"MISSION
MAJNU
is
a
taut,
engaging
and
eventually
immensely
emotional
journey
of
an
unsung
hero
trapped
in
a
maze
of
love
and
patriotism
...
a
mission
that
no
one
knows
about....
The
entire
cast
is
a
winner".
Story first published: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 18:52 [IST]