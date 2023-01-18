Mission Majnu First Review: Sidharth Malhotra-Rashmika Starrer Wins Hearts; Kiara Calls It A ‘Must Watch’

As Sidharth Malhotra starrer Mission Majnu is set to release on January 20, here’s what the early reviews have to say about the spy thriller

Sidharth Malhotra is all over the news these days and rightfully so. The actor, who turned a year older recently, is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Mission Majnu. The movie is helmed by Shantanu Bagchi and also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. It has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year and is slated to release on Netflix on January 20. As Mission Majnu continues to create a massive buzz in the town, Sidharth has been quite hopeful about the movie.

Talking about Mission Majnu, Sidharth stated, "It is inspired by true events so we had a lot of public domain information as to what really transpires, at least for my character, when people go abroad from agencies across India to protect the country. They don't really go guns blazing. The whole idea is to be so secretive and so unassuming that the person could be in this room and we wouldn't know. So that dynamic of being unnoticed and unknown in a vast majority of people and not standing out was so interesting to me. This is the first time for me to play a character based in the 1970s so there is a retro aspect to it. The lingo is different and since I am an Indian spy in Pakistan, he speaks Urdu and portrays himself to be different. There are so many layers".

Interestingly, as the audience has been waiting for the release of Mission Majnu, the critics and celebs have leady given the movie a thumbs up.