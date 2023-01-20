Mission Majnu Leaked Online In HD Print: Sidharth Malhotra-Rashmika’s Spy Thriller Available For Free Download

Sidharth
Malhotra
has
all
the
reasons
to
be
on
cloud
nine
these
days.
After
all,
days
after
his
birthday,
his
much
awaited
spy
thriller
Mission
Majnu
has
released.
Helmed
by
Shantanu
Bagchi,
the
movie
also
stars
Rahsmika
Mandanna
and
marks
her
first
collaboration
with
Sidharth.
After
making
headlines
with
an
intriguing
trailer,
Mission
Majnu
was
one
of
the
most
anticipated
releases
of
the
year.
However,
this
Sidharth
Malhotra
starrer
has
fallen
prey
to
piracy.
According
to
media
reports,
Mission
Majnu
has
been
leaked
online
after
hours
of
its
release
on
the
OTT
platform.
The
reports
stated
that
the
spy
thriller
has
been
available
for
free
download
in
HD
print
on
various
torrent
sites
like
Filmyzilla,
Tamilrockers,
Movierulez,
Telegram,
SkyMoviesHd,
Vegamovies,
Mp4moviez
and
others.
Well,
this
is
likely
to
affect
the
viewership
of
the
movie.
Clearly,
Bollywood
filmmakers
all
efforts
to
curb
piracy
are
going
in
vain.
To
note,
apart
from
Mission
Majnu,
Rakul
Preet
Singh
starrer
Chhatriwali,
Drishyam
2,
Uunchai,
Avatar:
The
Way
Of
Water
etc
also
were
leaked
online.
Meanwhile,
Mission
Majnu
has
opened
to
rave
reviews
from
the
trade
analysts,
critics
and
celebs.
Talking
about
it,
trade
analyst
Sumit
Kadel
stated
that
the
movie
deserved
a
theatrical
release.
He
wrote,
"Feel
sad
that
films
like
Mission
Majnu
is
releasing
directly
on
OTT..
After
Shershaah
-
#SidharthMalhotra
again
lost
a
chance
of
having
a
theatrical
HIT.
Nevertheless
Pyaar
Beshumar
milega
is
baar
bhi."
Interestingly,
Sidharth
has
been
all
praises
for
Mission
Majnu
as
well
and
stated
that
it
is
inspired
by
true
events.
"This
is
the
first
time
for
me
playing
a
character
based
in
the
1970s
so
there
is
a
retro
aspect
to
it.
The
lingo
is
different
and
since
I
am
an
Indian
spy
in
Pakistan,
he
speaks
Urdu
and
portrays
himself
to
be
different.
There
are
so
many
layers," he
added.
