Mukesh Ambani's Antilia Decks Up With Flowers And Light For Anant-Radhika Merchant's Engagement

Business
tycoon
Mukesh
and
Nita
Ambani's
youngest
son,
Annat
Ambani,
is
all
set
to
get
engaged
to
his
childhood
sweetheart
Radhika
Merchant
today.
The
engagement
ceremony
will
take
place
at
their
towering
mansion,
Antilia,
on
January
19.
The
couple
has
been
dating
for
a
very
long
time,
and
their
roka
ceremony
was
held
in
December
2022.
Meanwhile,
it
is
reported
that
several
celebrities
and
renowned
dignitaries
are
expected
to
attend
the
grand
engagement
bash.
Ahead
of
the
ceremony,
several
videos
and
glimpses
of
Antilia
have
surfaced
on
the
internet.
The
preparations
for
the
evening
party
are
in
full
swing,
as
the
27-story
house
is
decked
out
with
flowers
and
lights.
Antilia
is
one
of
the
country's
top
10
most
expensive
houses,
which
are
priced
around
Rs
12,000
crore.
Meanwhile,
a
few
moments
ago,
video
showed
Antilia
all
decked
out
with
lights
and
flowers,
while
Ambani's
cars
were
also
decorated
with
flowers.
It
is
to
be
noted
that
the
date
of
Ananta
and
Radhika's
marriage
has
not
been
disclosed
yet.
Anant
and
Radhika's
Gol
Dhana
ceremony
will
begin
at
7
p.m.
Gol
Dhana
is
a
pre-wedding
ceremony
in
Gujarati,
which
is
also
called
engagement.
The
term
Gol
Dhana
signifies
jaggery
and
coriander
seeds,
which
are
distributed
at
the
groom's
place.
Radhika
Merchant
is
the
daughter
of
Viren
Merchant,
CEO
of
Encore
Healthcare,
and
Shalia
Merchant.
Recently,
Radhika's
mehndi
ceremony
was
held,
in
which
the
bride-to-be
wore
a
pink
embroidered
lehenga,
designed
by
Abu
Jani
Sandeep
Khosla,
and
she
looked
absolutely
beautiful.
Anant
and
Radhika's
roka
ceremony
happened
last
month
at
Shrinathji
Temple
in
Nathdwara,
Rajasthan,
for
their
roka
ceremony,
which
was
an
intimate
affair.
While
a
grand
party
was
organised
in
Mumbai,
which
was
attended
by
many
Bollywood
celebrities,
including
Shah
Rukh
Khan,
Alia
Bhatt,
Ranbir
Kapoor,
Janhvi
Kapoor,
and
more,