Mukesh Ambani's Antilia Decks Up With Flowers And Light For Anant-Radhika Merchant's Engagement

Business tycoon Mukesh and Nita Ambani's youngest son, Annat Ambani, is all set to get engaged to his childhood sweetheart Radhika Merchant today. The engagement ceremony will take place at their towering mansion, Antilia, on January 19. The couple has been dating for a very long time, and their roka ceremony was held in December 2022. Meanwhile, it is reported that several celebrities and renowned dignitaries are expected to attend the grand engagement bash.

Ahead of the ceremony, several videos and glimpses of Antilia have surfaced on the internet. The preparations for the evening party are in full swing, as the 27-story house is decked out with flowers and lights. Antilia is one of the country's top 10 most expensive houses, which are priced around Rs 12,000 crore.

Meanwhile, a few moments ago, video showed Antilia all decked out with lights and flowers, while Ambani's cars were also decorated with flowers. It is to be noted that the date of Ananta and Radhika's marriage has not been disclosed yet.

ANANT AMBANI-RADHIKA MERCHANT GOLD DHANA FUNCTION

Anant and Radhika's Gol Dhana ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. Gol Dhana is a pre-wedding ceremony in Gujarati, which is also called engagement. The term Gol Dhana signifies jaggery and coriander seeds, which are distributed at the groom's place.

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare, and Shalia Merchant. Recently, Radhika's mehndi ceremony was held, in which the bride-to-be wore a pink embroidered lehenga, designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, and she looked absolutely beautiful.

Anant and Radhika's roka ceremony happened last month at Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan, for their roka ceremony, which was an intimate affair. While a grand party was organised in Mumbai, which was attended by many Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and more,