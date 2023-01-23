Netizens TROLL SRK's Daughter Suhana For Wearing Revealing Short-Dress, Say ‘Ye Dikhana Kya Chah Rhi Hai'

Bollywood
superstar
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
daughter
has
lately
been
in
the
headlines
for
her
public
appearances
and
also
for
her
Bollywood
debut.
The
star
kid
was
recently
spotted
praying
with
her
bestie
Shanaya
Kapoor
in
Dubai,
where
they
attended
a
star-studded
launch
party
hosted
by
Nobu
at
the
Atlantis
The
Royal.
The
after-party
was
thrown
at
the
hotel's
Club
22
by
supermodel
and
American
socialite
Kendall
Jenner
to
celebrate
the
launch
of
her
tequila
brand.
Notably,
Suhana,
her
mother,
Gauri
Khan,
and
Shanaya
were
on
the
guest
list.
Suhana
and
Shanaya
also
clicked
a
photo
with
Kendall
Jenner,
which
went
viral
all
over
the
internet.
While
sharing
the
pictures
Suhana
wore
a
short
pink
dress
that
also
showed
off
her
cleavage,
while
Shanaya
decked
up
in
a
strapless
red
dress
looked
drop-dead
gorgeous.
On
the
other
hand,
Kendall
was
seen
wearing
a
green
shaded
dress,
which
she
paired
with
latex
arm-length
gloves
and
knee-high
boots.
The
three
ladies
flaunted
their
beautiful
smiles
as
they
posed
for
the
cameras.
As
soon
as
the
pictures
went
viral,
several
fans
praised
Suhana
Khan
for
her
simplicity,
while
there
were
some
social
media
users
who
were
not
much
impressed
by
her
look
and
also
trolled
her
for
wearing
a
too
revealing
dress.
One
user
said,
"Suhana
looks
like
a
disaster,"
while
another
social
media
user
said,
"Suhana
really
needs
a
good
hair
stylist".
Another
said,
"iske
hair
hmesha
aise
hi
kyun
hote."
"isko
koi
acha
hairstylist
dund
do,"
one
comment
read.
Another
comment
read,
"Ye
dikhana
kya
chah
rhi
h,"
another
commented,
"Ab
shakal
nahi
h
to
figure
se
hi
attrac
kr
lete
h
public."
The
other
celebrities
who
were
spotted
at
Kendall
Jenner's
launch
party
in
Dubai
were
choreographer
Farah
Khan,
actor
Farhan
Akhtar,
and
Shibani
Dandekar.
The
starry
bags
was
hosted
by
the
supermodel
at
Atlantis
The
Royal
in
Palm
Jumeirah
on
the
occasion
of
the
launch
of
for
her
tequila
brand.
Story first published: Monday, January 23, 2023, 12:57 [IST]