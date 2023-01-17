Nothing Can Stop This Josh Creator From Achieving His Dreams And Support His Family!

Josh creator Nadeem, who hails from a small village in Uttar Pradesh, has finally made a name for himself on the Josh app and his journey will surely inspire many.

Josh, India's leading social media app, has always provided a platform for the growth of the creators. Today, we're going to talk about Josh creator Nadeem who initially struggled a lot but is finally living his dream.

Nadeem hails from a small village in Uttar Pradesh named Bawan Kheri and is a handicapped creator who is passionate about creating his own music albums. He started making music videos with his team and created a channel to monetize his content on other platforms. Sadly, Nadeem and his partner parted ways and had to break the channel.

Soon after, he created his own channel but there were no hopes of making a living from other platforms. Nadeem belongs to a middle-class family and also worked as a helper (Panchayat Secretary - Helper) but he is currently jobless.

He started his Journey on the JOSH app on September 21, 2020, when he was going through a rough patch in his life. At first, he struggled to grow but since we have taken him into Managed system, he started growing.

Despite his handicapped situation, Nadeem always tries to participate in JOSH challenges, whether dance or lipsync. He is getting JOSH brand UGC collab videos and is earning well from the app.

Right now, the JOSH app is the only earning source for him. He is very happy about it and willing to work harder to grow himself on the platform.