Nothing Can Stop This Josh Creator From Achieving His Dreams And Support His Family!

Josh,
India's
leading
social
media
app,
has
always
provided
a
platform
for
the
growth
of
the
creators.
Today,
we're
going
to
talk
about
Josh
creator
Nadeem
who
initially
struggled
a
lot
but
is
finally
living
his
dream.
Nadeem
hails
from
a
small
village
in
Uttar
Pradesh
named
Bawan
Kheri
and
is
a
handicapped
creator
who
is
passionate
about
creating
his
own
music
albums.
He
started
making
music
videos
with
his
team
and
created
a
channel
to
monetize
his
content
on
other
platforms.
Sadly,
Nadeem
and
his
partner
parted
ways
and
had
to
break
the
channel.
Soon
after,
he
created
his
own
channel
but
there
were
no
hopes
of
making
a
living
from
other
platforms.
Nadeem
belongs
to
a
middle-class
family
and
also
worked
as
a
helper
(Panchayat
Secretary
-
Helper)
but
he
is
currently
jobless.
He
started
his
Journey
on
the
JOSH
app
on
September
21,
2020,
when
he
was
going
through
a
rough
patch
in
his
life.
At
first,
he
struggled
to
grow
but
since
we
have
taken
him
into
Managed
system,
he
started
growing.
Despite
his
handicapped
situation,
Nadeem
always
tries
to
participate
in
JOSH
challenges,
whether
dance
or
lipsync.
He
is
getting
JOSH
brand
UGC
collab
videos
and
is
earning
well
from
the
app.
Right
now,
the
JOSH
app
is
the
only
earning
source
for
him.
He
is
very
happy
about
it
and
willing
to
work
harder
to
grow
himself
on
the
platform.
Story first published: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 14:18 [IST]