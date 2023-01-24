Oscars 2023 Nominations: RRR's Naatu Naatu Nominated For Best Original Song - See FULL List

India’s official submissions for Best Feature Film, "The Chhello Show/The Last Film Show" at the 95th Academy Awards, missed the spot.

The 95th Academy Awards, colloquially known as the Oscars, were broadcast live from Beverly Hills, California. Although the actual ceremony will be held in March, the announcement of the nominations is also among the most highly anticipated event. Actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams have unveiled the nominations from Los Angeles. As people waited for the highly coveted awards to unfold, it was a big day for India as three films were shortlisted as their official entries in categories namely Chhello Show for Best International Feature Film, All That Breathes for Best Documentary Feature, and The Elephant Whisperers for Best Documentary Short.

NAATU NAATU FOR BEST ORIGINAL SONG

It is a proud moment for India, as three of their Oscar submissions have received nominations, while The Chhello Show/ The Last Film Show has missed the spot. And with no surprises, Naatu Naatu from RRR has gotten a nod in the category of "Best Original Song," while "The Elephant Whisperers" has been nominated in the "Documentary Short Film" category.

With RRR's Naatu Nattu receiving an Oscar nomination in the Best Original Song category, the film will now join a select group of Indian films that have previously been nominated for Oscars, including Mother India, Salaam Bombay, and Lagaan.

The real excitement was for the global juggernaut RRR, which has also won the Golden Globes. Naatu Naatu has been composed by MM Keeravani, and has been sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The lyrics of the song were penned by Chandrabose, while Prem Rakshith choreographed the popular number. It has been picturised on actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Naatu Naatu Song RRR: Some Interesting Facts About The Iconic Mass Song We Bet You Want To Know!

The other songs that got nominations in the category are - Applause From Tell It Like A Woman, Hold My Hand From Top Gun: Maverick, Lift Me Up From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and This Is A Life From Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Meanwhile, Indian documentaries, All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers have bagged a seat at the 95th Academy Awards. All that Breathes, directed by Shaunak Sen, will compete for the best documentary feature film, while The Elephant Whisperers gets the nod for the best documentary short film. The Netflix documentary The Elephant Whisperers is backed by Oscar winner Guneet Monga, who won the Oscar for Period. End of Sentence.

The Oscars' main ceremony will be held on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.

Rihanna Congratulates Team RRR With A Flying Kiss After Losing Golden Globes To Naatu Naatu; WATCH VIDEO