Oscars 2023 Nominations: RRR's Naatu Naatu Nominated For Best Original Song - See FULL List

The
95th
Academy
Awards,
colloquially
known
as
the
Oscars,
were
broadcast
live
from
Beverly
Hills,
California.
Although
the
actual
ceremony
will
be
held
in
March,
the
announcement
of
the
nominations
is
also
among
the
most
highly
anticipated
event.
Actors
Riz
Ahmed
and
Allison
Williams
have
unveiled
the
nominations
from
Los
Angeles.
As
people
waited
for
the
highly
coveted
awards
to
unfold,
it
was
a
big
day
for
India
as
three
films
were
shortlisted
as
their
official
entries
in
categories
namely
Chhello
Show
for
Best
International
Feature
Film,
All
That
Breathes
for
Best
Documentary
Feature,
and
The
Elephant
Whisperers
for
Best
Documentary
Short.
NAATU
NAATU
FOR
BEST
ORIGINAL
SONG
It
is
a
proud
moment
for
India,
as
three
of
their
Oscar
submissions
have
received
nominations,
while
The
Chhello
Show/
The
Last
Film
Show
has
missed
the
spot.
And
with
no
surprises,
Naatu
Naatu
from
RRR
has
gotten
a
nod
in
the
category
of
"Best
Original
Song," while
"The
Elephant
Whisperers"
has
been
nominated
in
the
"Documentary
Short
Film"
category.
With
RRR's
Naatu
Nattu
receiving
an
Oscar
nomination
in
the
Best
Original
Song
category,
the
film
will
now
join
a
select
group
of
Indian
films
that
have
previously
been
nominated
for
Oscars,
including
Mother
India,
Salaam
Bombay,
and
Lagaan.
The
real
excitement
was
for
the
global
juggernaut
RRR,
which
has
also
won
the
Golden
Globes.
Naatu
Naatu
has
been
composed
by
MM
Keeravani,
and
has
been
sung
by
Rahul
Sipligunj
and
Kaala
Bhairava.
The
lyrics
of
the
song
were
penned
by
Chandrabose,
while
Prem
Rakshith
choreographed
the
popular
number.
It
has
been
picturised
on
actors
Ram
Charan
and
Jr
NTR.
The
other
songs
that
got
nominations
in
the
category
are
-
Applause
From
Tell
It
Like
A
Woman,
Hold
My
Hand
From
Top
Gun:
Maverick,
Lift
Me
Up
From
Black
Panther:
Wakanda
Forever,
and
This
Is
A
Life
From
Everything
Everywhere
All
At
Once.
Meanwhile,
Indian
documentaries,
All
That
Breathes
and
The
Elephant
Whisperers
have
bagged
a
seat
at
the
95th
Academy
Awards.
All
that
Breathes,
directed
by
Shaunak
Sen,
will
compete
for
the
best
documentary
feature
film,
while
The
Elephant
Whisperers
gets
the
nod
for
the
best
documentary
short
film.
The
Netflix
documentary
The
Elephant
Whisperers
is
backed
by
Oscar
winner
Guneet
Monga,
who
won
the
Oscar
for
Period.
End
of
Sentence.
The
Oscars' main
ceremony
will
be
held
on
March
12
at
the
Dolby
Theatre
at
Ovation
Hollywood
in
Los
Angeles.