Pakistani Actress Sadia Khan Refutes Dating Rumours With Aryan Khan, Says ‘Without Knowing Full Picture...'

Pakistani
actress
and
model
Sadia
Khan
created
a
stir
on
social
media
after
her
picture
with
Aryan
Khan
from
the
New
Year's
party
in
Dubai
surfaced
online.
Rumours
about
them
dating
quickly
spread
like
wildfire.
And
now,
days
after
the
news
made
headlines,
Sadia
Khan
has
reacted
to
the
relationship
rumours
with
Aryan
Khan
and
has
called
them
"baseless."
Reacting
to
the
rumours
in
an
interview
with
UAE
City
Times,
Sadia
said,
"It
is
very
strange
how
people
are
making
up
stories
about
myself
and
Aryan
without
knowing
the
full
picture.
There
needs
to
be
a
limit
to
all
that
goes
around
in
the
name
of
news." Speaking
more
about
the
photo,
the
actress
added
that
she
met
Aryan
at
the
New
Year's
Eve
party,
where
they
spoke
and
clicked
pictures
just
like
others.
She
further
stated,
"This
doesn't
mean
that
we
are
dating.
I
am
not
the
only
one
who
took
a
picture
with
Aryan
either;
there
were
a
few
other
people
who
clicked
pictures
and
they
also
uploaded
them,
but
somehow
I
am
the
one
whose
picture
is
floating
around." Calling
the
dating
rumours
baseless,
Sadia
also
mentioned
that
Aryan
is
a
"very
sweet
and
extremely
well-mannered."
She
said,
"I
deny
all
the
rumours
as
baseless
and
I
would
say
that
Aryan
is
very
sweet
and
an
extremely
well-mannered
boy.
So,
please
stop
all
these
baseless
rumours
about
us.
Love
and
respect!"
Not
only
Sadia,
but
rumours
about
Aryan
Khan
dating
dancer
Nora
Fatehi
have
been
circulating
on
social
media.
However,
they
all
turned
out
to
be
mere
rumours.
Sadia
Khan
is
known
for
her
Pakistani
show
Khuda
Aur
Muhabbat,
while
she
has
also
been
a
part
of
several
films.
Sharing
a
picture
of
herself
with
Aryan
Khan,
Sadia
wrote
on
her
Instagram
Stories,
"Throwback
to
the
New
Year's
Eve." Sadia
is
seen
in
the
photo
wearing
a
black
outfit,
while
Aryan
is
dressed
in
blue
jeans,
a
red
T-shirt,
and
a
white
jacket.
On
the
other
hand,
Aryan
Khan
is
working
on
his
debut
project
as
a
writer-director
for
a
web
series.
Announcing
about
the
same
with
a
picture
of
a
spiral
bound
script,
he
captioned
his
post,
"Wrapped
with
the
writing...can't
wait
to
say
action."