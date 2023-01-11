Pakistani Actress Sadia Khan Refutes Dating Rumours With Aryan Khan, Says ‘Without Knowing Full Picture...'

Pakistani actress and model Sadia Khan created a stir on social media after her picture with Aryan Khan from the New Year's party in Dubai surfaced online. Rumours about them dating quickly spread like wildfire. And now, days after the news made headlines, Sadia Khan has reacted to the relationship rumours with Aryan Khan and has called them "baseless."

Reacting to the rumours in an interview with UAE City Times, Sadia said, "It is very strange how people are making up stories about myself and Aryan without knowing the full picture. There needs to be a limit to all that goes around in the name of news." Speaking more about the photo, the actress added that she met Aryan at the New Year's Eve party, where they spoke and clicked pictures just like others.

She further stated, "This doesn't mean that we are dating. I am not the only one who took a picture with Aryan either; there were a few other people who clicked pictures and they also uploaded them, but somehow I am the one whose picture is floating around." Calling the dating rumours baseless, Sadia also mentioned that Aryan is a "very sweet and extremely well-mannered." She said, "I deny all the rumours as baseless and I would say that Aryan is very sweet and an extremely well-mannered boy. So, please stop all these baseless rumours about us. Love and respect!"

Not only Sadia, but rumours about Aryan Khan dating dancer Nora Fatehi have been circulating on social media. However, they all turned out to be mere rumours.

Sadia Khan is known for her Pakistani show Khuda Aur Muhabbat, while she has also been a part of several films. Sharing a picture of herself with Aryan Khan, Sadia wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Throwback to the New Year's Eve." Sadia is seen in the photo wearing a black outfit, while Aryan is dressed in blue jeans, a red T-shirt, and a white jacket.

On the other hand, Aryan Khan is working on his debut project as a writer-director for a web series. Announcing about the same with a picture of a spiral bound script, he captioned his post, "Wrapped with the writing...can't wait to say action."

