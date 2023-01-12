Fan Asks Shah Rukh Khan About His First Girlfriend, Pathaan Actor's Reply Is Unmissable

Shah Rukh Khan, who is making heads turn with his comeback movie Pathaan, currently has a busy schedule as he has hopped into promoting the film. The superstar is returning to the screen after years of absence and will be seen performing some kickass action sequences. Pathaan's highly anticipated trailer was unveiled on January 11 and has already raised people's expectations super high.

Meanwhile, amidst his busy schedule Shah Rukh is also keeping his fans entertained with his regular #AskSRK session on twitter with his sassy and witty answers. On Thursday evening, Shah Rukh took to the microblogging site Twitter and conducted a #AskSRK session with his fans.

The King of Bollywood is known for his humour and quick, witty replies. He is promoting his upcoming movie on social media by engaging with his fans and followers. Once again, he interacted with his fans on Twitter and gave some insights about his life and Pathaan as well.

During the same session, one fan asked about SRK's first girlfriend, and his answer wasn't that obvious but just melted our hearts. One of his fans on social media asked him, "@iamsrk, who is your first girlfriend? The star replied with a name that was none other than his sweetheart wife Gauri Khan. "My wife Gauri," SRK said.

Pakistani Actress Sadia Khan Refutes Dating Rumours With Aryan Khan, Says 'Without Knowing Full Picture...'

Check out the tweet here:-

My wife Gauri https://t.co/PyOqFUf7zz — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 12, 2023

GAURI KHAN & SRK

Speaking of Shah Rukh and Gauri's fairytale love story, the two met each other when they were teens. After years of courtship, SRK tied the knot with Gauri in 1991, and the couple has been going strong for over three decades now. They are parents to three children-Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam-and have given us some major couple goals. Gauri has proven herself as a successful interior designer and film producer, and she is much more than just a star wife.

ABOUT PATHAAN

Shah Rukh Khan stars alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is backed by Yash Raj Films. Pathaan is the fourth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, which also includes the Tiger franchise and War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Shah Rukh will be seen playing a RW agent in Pathaan, which is scheduled to hit theatres on January 25, 2023.

Vivek Agnihotri's Dig At Shah Rukh Khan's 'Positivity' Remark Backfires; Netizens Say 'Sympathy Card Mat Khel'