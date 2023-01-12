Fan Asks Shah Rukh Khan About His First Girlfriend, Pathaan Actor's Reply Is Unmissable

Shah
Rukh
Khan,
who
is
making
heads
turn
with
his
comeback
movie
Pathaan,
currently
has
a
busy
schedule
as
he
has
hopped
into
promoting
the
film.
The
superstar
is
returning
to
the
screen
after
years
of
absence
and
will
be
seen
performing
some
kickass
action
sequences.
Pathaan's
highly
anticipated
trailer
was
unveiled
on
January
11
and
has
already
raised
people's
expectations
super
high.
Meanwhile,
amidst
his
busy
schedule
Shah
Rukh
is
also
keeping
his
fans
entertained
with
his
regular
#AskSRK
session
on
twitter
with
his
sassy
and
witty
answers.
On
Thursday
evening,
Shah
Rukh
took
to
the
microblogging
site
Twitter
and
conducted
a
#AskSRK
session
with
his
fans.
The
King
of
Bollywood
is
known
for
his
humour
and
quick,
witty
replies.
He
is
promoting
his
upcoming
movie
on
social
media
by
engaging
with
his
fans
and
followers.
Once
again,
he
interacted
with
his
fans
on
Twitter
and
gave
some
insights
about
his
life
and
Pathaan
as
well.
During
the
same
session,
one
fan
asked
about
SRK's
first
girlfriend,
and
his
answer
wasn't
that
obvious
but
just
melted
our
hearts.
One
of
his
fans
on
social
media
asked
him,
"@iamsrk,
who
is
your
first
girlfriend?
The
star
replied
with
a
name
that
was
none
other
than
his
sweetheart
wife
Gauri
Khan.
"My
wife
Gauri," SRK
said.
Speaking
of
Shah
Rukh
and
Gauri's
fairytale
love
story,
the
two
met
each
other
when
they
were
teens.
After
years
of
courtship,
SRK
tied
the
knot
with
Gauri
in
1991,
and
the
couple
has
been
going
strong
for
over
three
decades
now.
They
are
parents
to
three
children-Aryan,
Suhana,
and
AbRam-and
have
given
us
some
major
couple
goals.
Gauri
has
proven
herself
as
a
successful
interior
designer
and
film
producer,
and
she
is
much
more
than
just
a
star
wife.
ABOUT
PATHAAN
Shah
Rukh
Khan
stars
alongside
Deepika
Padukone
and
John
Abraham
in
Pathaan.
Directed
by
Siddharth
Anand,
the
film
is
backed
by
Yash
Raj
Films.
Pathaan
is
the
fourth
instalment
in
the
YRF
Spy
Universe,
which
also
includes
the
Tiger
franchise
and
War,
starring
Hrithik
Roshan
and
Tiger
Shroff.
Shah
Rukh
will
be
seen
playing
a
RW
agent
in
Pathaan,
which
is
scheduled
to
hit
theatres
on
January
25,
2023.