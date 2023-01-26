Aisi Filmein...: Kangana Ranaut's SHOCKING Reaction On Record Breaking Pathaan Box Office Collection

Pathaan
Box
Office
Collection:
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
action
thriller,
which
released
on
Wednesday
(January
25),
has
received
amazing
response
from
all
the
corners.
Be
it
the
multiplex
chains
or
single
cinema
halls,
the
film
co-starring
Deepika
Padukone
and
John
Abraham
has
performed
well
in
the
theatres.
Surpassing
all
expectations,
the
Siddharth
Anand
directorial
has
registered
a
record-breaking
opening.
Can
you
guess
how
Kangana
Ranaut
reacted
when
she
was
asked
to
comment
on
the
first
day
box
office
collection
of
Pathaan
at
an
event
in
Mumbai?
Her
reaction
might
shock
a
few
of
the
readers.
KANGANA
RANAUT
UPCOMING
FILMS
On
the
work
front,
the
Panga
star
will
be
next
seen
in
Emergency,
which
she
has
produced
her
home
banner.
She
has
not
only
acted
in
the
biographical
political
drama
but
also
directed
it.
The
much-awaited
flick
will
hit
the
silver
screens
on
October
20,
2023.
On
Tuesday
(January
24),
Kangana
had
announced
the
releae
date
of
Emergency
as
she
returned
to
Twitter.
The
Bollywood
diva's
Twitter
handle
was
restored
after
twenty
months.
It
was
suspended
for
violating
the
rules
of
the
social
networking
platform.