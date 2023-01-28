Pichle Sabhi Tweet Ki Galtiyan Maaf: Shah Rukh Khan Fans REACT As KRK Says 'I Am Jandu Baam In Front Of Him'

Pathaan
Box
Office
Collection:
There
are
multiple
reasons
why
Shah
Rukh
Khan
is
known
as
the
Badshah
of
Bollywood.
Proving
all
his
naysayers
wrong,
King
Khan
delivered
a
blockbuster
in
the
form
of
Pathaan,
smashing
all
the
records.
Love
or
hate
but
you
cannot
debate
that
the
Chennai
Express
actor
is
ruling
the
box
office
once
again.
Numbers
don't
lie.
Remember
the
time
when
KRK
trolled
Shah
Rukh
Khan,
claiming
that
Pathaan
would
emerge
as
a
box
office
failure.
The
self-proclaimed
critic
retracted
his
words
after
the
movie
set
the
cash
registers
jingling.
Guess
what?
He
posted
a
tweet,
calling
himself
'Jandu
Baam'
in
front
of
the
Bollywood
superstar.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Kamal
Rashid
Khan
has
now
praised
SRK
on
social
media,
saying
that
the
actor
has
proved
why
he
is
the
Badshah
of
Bollywood.
KRK's
Tweet
For
Shah
Rukh
Khan
KRK
said
that
he
asked
Shah
Rukh
Khan
to
change
the
name
of
his
Pathaan
but
the
latter
was
sure
that
the
title
is
perfect
for
the
project.
In
a
surprising
tweet,
the
Deshdrohi
actor
said
on
Friday
(January
27)
that
he
is
'Jandu
Baam'
in
front
of
the
talented
actor.
"I
was
insisting
and
asking
iamsrk
to
change
name
#Pathaan.
But
he
was
sure
that
this
name
is
perfect.
And
finally
he
has
proved
that
he
is
still
Badshah
of
Bollywood
and
I
am
a
"Jandu
Baam" in
front
of
him,"
KRK
wrote
on
the
micro-blogging
site.
Fans
Troll
KRK,
React
To
His
Tweet
The
netizens
wondered
if
KRK's
Twitter
handle
was
hacked
as
he
praised
Shah
Rukh
Khan
in
his
post.
The
Twitter
users
playfully
trolled
the
critic,
asking
him
if
he
was
in
his
senses
while
writing
the
tweet.
They
said
that
they
are
ready
to
'forgive
all
his
previous
tweets'
because
he
appreciated
SRK
in
his
recent
post.
"Aree..bs
bhai
bs..pichle
sabhi
tweet
ki
galtiyan
maaf" one
user
wrote
on
the
micro-blogging
site.
"I
wonder
how
much
pressure
he's
going
through
rn!
It
made
him
write
even
THIS
just
imagine,"
another
user
tweeted.
Pathaan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
3
"#Pathaan
is
having
a
RECORD-SMASHING
run...
Day
3
[working
day
after
big
holiday]
is
EXCEPTIONAL...
Will
FLY
on
Day
4-5
[Sat-Sun]...
Will
cross
₹
200
cr
on
Day
4
[Sat],
₹
250
cr
on
Day
5
[Sun]...
Wed
55
cr,
Thu
68
cr,
Fri
38
cr.
Total:
₹
161
cr.
#Hindi
version.
#India
biz," Taran
Adarsh
tweeted.
Pathaan,
which
also
stars
Deepika
Padukone
and
John
Abraham,
marked
the
return
of
Shah
Rukh
Khan
to
the
silver
screens
after
four
years.
The
film
smashed
all
box
office
records,
minting
Rs
219
crore
within
two
days
of
release
across
the
world.
SRK
has
received
rave
reviews
for
his
power-packed
performance
in
the
action
thriller
that
was
directed
by
Siddharth
Anand.
Several
celebs
including
Hrithik
Roshan,
Karan
Johar
have
showered
the
movie
with
praise
on
social
media.
