Pathaan: Deepika Padukone REVEALS Shah Rukh Khan's SPECIAL Advice When She Started Her Career & It's Relatable

With
just
2
days
to
release,
the
excitement
around
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
comeback
movie
Pathaan
is
increasing.
Fans
are
eagerly
waiting
for
January
25
as
they
would
get
to
see
SRK
after
almost
4
years
on
the
silver
screen.
Directed
by
Sidharth
Anand,
Pathaan
also
stars
Deepika
Padukone
and
John
Abraham
in
lead
roles.
Though
the
stars
have
not
promoted
the
film
on
any
other
platform,
YRF
released
an
interview
with
Deepika
ahead
of
its
release
in
which
she
is
seen
talking
about
working
with
SRK
again
and
a
piece
of
advice
he
gave
her
in
the
early
days
of
her
career.
Deepika
Padukone's
latest
interview,
titled
"Pathaan
conversations
with
Deepika
Padukone," was
released
by
YRF
on
YouTube
on
January
23.
The
actress
opens
up
about
her
Pathaan
journey
while
also
expressing
her
feelings
about
working
with
Shah
Rukh
again.
For
the
unversed,
Deepika
Padukone
is
reuniting
with
Shah
Rukh
after
eight
years,
who
was
also
her
first
co-star.
The
actress
made
her
Bollywood
debut
with
SRK
in
Farha
Khan's
Om
Shanti
Om
in
2007.
The
duo
went
on
to
act
in
a
few
more
hit
movies,
including
Chennai
Express
and
Happy
New
Year.
Meanwhile,
Deepika,
in
a
recent
conversation,
revealed
a
piece
of
career
advice
she
received
from
SRK
that
has
stuck
with
her
even
today.
DEEPIKA
REVEALS
THE
CAREER
ADVICE
SRK
GAVE
HER
Deepika
Padukone
is
seen
in
the
video
speaking
about
several
things,
from
the
songs
of
Pathaan
that
have
become
popular
now
to
the
diet
and
fitness
regime
she
followed
to
get
that
toned
body
for
her
character.
The
actress
also
spoke
about
the
chemistry
and
relationship
she
shares
with
Shah
Rukh.
While
sharing
her
experience
of
working
in
Pathaan
with
SRK
again,
Deepika
revealed
one
piece
of
career
advice
the
superstar
gave
her
during
her
initial
days
in
Bollywood:
"Eventually,
for
me,
movies
become
really
special
because
of
the
experiences
and
I
have
had
a
great
time
here.
I
think
we
have
all
had
a
great
time.
That
shows
in
the
film.
It
shows
in
the
songs
for
sure.
All
of
you
have
seen
it.
In
fact,
Shah
Rukh
was
the
first
one
who
had
given
me
this
piece
of
advice."
She
then
added,
"He
said,
'always
collaborate
with
people
who
you
know
you
are
going
to
have
a
good
time
with'.
And
I
surely
did
on
this
film.
And
I
think
that's
what
will
make
this
film
a
huge
success."
Watch
the
video
here:-
ABOUT
PATHAAN
Directed
by
Sidharth
Anand,
Pathaan
is
a
spy
thriller
that
marks
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
comeback
movie
after
2018's
Zero.
Backed
by
Yash
Raj
Films,
SRK
and
Deepika
play
spies
in
the
film,
while
John
Abraham
is
the
main
antagonist.
Pathaan
is
the
fourth
film
in
the
YRF
Spy
Universe.