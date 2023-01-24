Pathaan Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download Hours Before Release: Report

Pathaan
leaked
online
for
free
download:
Bollywood
has
been
trying
to
cope
with
privacy
as
it
affected
the
box
office
collection
of
several
films.
While
the
makers
leave
no
stone
unturned
to
curb
the
menace,
there
are
a
few
websites
that
leak
the
movies
within
a
few
hours
of
release.
This
time
a
major
film
has
fallen
prey
to
piracy.
If
the
recent
buzz
is
to
be
believed,
Pathaan
has
been
leaked
online
for
free
download
a
few
hours
before
its
scheduled
release.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
While
YRF
Films
have
not
released
an
official
statement
about
the
leak,
media
reports
suggest
that
Pathaan
has
been
leaked
for
free
download
in
several
websites.
The
film
starring
Shah
Rukh
Khan
and
Deepika
Padukone
is
slated
to
hit
the
silver
screens
tomorrow.
The
news
of
the
movie's
leak
comes
a
few
hours
before
the
release.
PATHAAN
LEAKED
ONLINE
FOR
FREE
DOWNLOAD
A
FEW
HOURS
BEFORE
RELEASE?
According
to
the
official
Instagram
page
of
ABP
News,
Pathaan
has
been
leaked
online
on
Tamilrockers,
Filmy4wap,
Filmyzilla,
Mp4movies,
Pagalworld
and
Vegamovies.
Viewers
need
to
understand
that
downloading
or
watching
a
pirated
film
is
a
punishable
offence
and
one
must
avoid
it.
The
production
house,
artists,
technicians
and
other
crew
members
give
their
heart
and
soul
to
the
project
and
one
should
never
support
piracy
as
it
not
only
affects
the
industry
but
also
causes
loss
to
overall
economy.
DISCLAIMER-
FILMIBEAT
doesn't
support
or
promote
piracy
as
it
a
criminal
offense
under
the
Copyright
Act
of
1957.
We
sincerely
request
you
to
not
participate
in
any
such
practice
or
encourage
piracy
in
any
form.