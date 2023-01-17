Pathaan Release: Whopping Net Worth Of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone & Their Co-Stars

Pathaan
is
a
part
of
Yash
Raj
Films'
spy
universe
and
is
slated
to
hit
the
theatres
on
the
occasion
of
Republic
Day,
on
January
25.
The
spy
thriller
is
only
a
few
days
away
from
its
release
now
and
has
already
created
a
huge
hype.
As
the
film
is
expected
to
break
several
box
office
records,
let's
look
at
the
net
worth
of
SRK
and
his
Pathaan
co-stars
here.
While
SRK
did
cameos
in
films
like
Brahmastra
and
Rocketry:
The
Nambi
Effect,
Pathaan
is
his
first
film
in
the
last
fours
years
featuring
him
in
a
full-fledged
role.
One
of
the
richest
actors
in
the
world,
the
Bollywood
superstar's
net
worth
is
said
to
be
around
770
million
dollars
(Rs
5400
crore
approx.)
which
is
huge.
Well,
he
totally
deserves
it.
Don't
you
agree?
Deepika
Padukone
Deepika
Padukone
made
her
Bollywood
debut
with
SRK
in
2007
with
Farah
Khan's
Om
Shanti
Om.
The
Pathaan
duo
then
featured
together
in
Chennai
Express
and
Happy
New
Year.
One
of
the
hightest-paid
female
starts
in
Bollywood
currently,
Deepika
reportedly
has
an
estimated
net
worth
of
Rs
314
crore.
John
Abraham
The
supermodel-turned-actor
made
his
Bollywood
debut
with
the
erotic
thriller
Jism
in
2003
and
went
on
to
deliver
many
successful
films.
In
Pathaan,
he's
playing
the
role
of
the
main
antagonist
and
fans
are
looking
forward
to
his
face-off
with
SRK
on
the
silver
screen.
According
to
reports,
John
has
a
towering
net
worth
of
Rs
270
crore.
Salman
Khan
Since
both
Pathaan
and
Tiger
franchise
are
a
part
of
YRF's
spy
universe,
Salman
Khan
will
be
seen
in
a
special
appearance
alongside
SRK.
One
of
the
biggest
superstars
in
the
history
of
te
Hindi
film
industry,
Salman's
net
worth
is
around
is
$400
million,
i.e.
Rs
3,000
crore
(approx.).
Story first published: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 12:52 [IST]