    Pathaan Release: Whopping Net Worth Of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone & Their Co-Stars

    Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham in the main roles while Salman Khan has a cameo in it.
    Net Worth Of Shah Rukh Khan & His Pathaan Co-Stars

    Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is finally set to return to the big screens with Siddharth Anand's Pathaan and fans are excited to watch him again after a gap of four years.

    Also featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the main roles, the spy thriller is among the most hyped Hindi films of recent times.

    Pathaan is a part of Yash Raj Films' spy universe and is slated to hit the theatres on the occasion of Republic Day, on January 25. The spy thriller is only a few days away from its release now and has already created a huge hype.

    As the film is expected to break several box office records, let's look at the net worth of SRK and his Pathaan co-stars here.

    Shah Rukh Khan

    Shah Rukh Khan

    While SRK did cameos in films like Brahmastra and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Pathaan is his first film in the last fours years featuring him in a full-fledged role. One of the richest actors in the world, the Bollywood superstar's net worth is said to be around 770 million dollars (Rs 5400 crore approx.) which is huge. Well, he totally deserves it. Don't you agree?

    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut with SRK in 2007 with Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om. The Pathaan duo then featured together in Chennai Express and Happy New Year. One of the hightest-paid female starts in Bollywood currently, Deepika reportedly has an estimated net worth of Rs 314 crore.

    John Abraham

    John Abraham

    The supermodel-turned-actor made his Bollywood debut with the erotic thriller Jism in 2003 and went on to deliver many successful films. In Pathaan, he's playing the role of the main antagonist and fans are looking forward to his face-off with SRK on the silver screen. According to reports, John has a towering net worth of Rs 270 crore.

    Salman Khan

    Salman Khan

    Since both Pathaan and Tiger franchise are a part of YRF's spy universe, Salman Khan will be seen in a special appearance alongside SRK. One of the biggest superstars in the history of te Hindi film industry, Salman's net worth is around is $400 million, i.e. Rs 3,000 crore (approx.).

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 12:52 [IST]
    X