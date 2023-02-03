‘King, Legend, Friend, But Above All Great Actor’: Paul Coelho Praises Pathaan Actor Shah Rukh Khan

Brazilian
novelist
Paulo
Coelho
is
the
latest
to
join
the
bandwagon
of
fans
who
are
just
spellbound
by
the
magic
of
Shah
Rukh
Khan.
The
superstar
is
currently
basking
in
the
success
of
his
latest
super-hit
film
Pathaan.
The
celebrated
author
gave
a
special
shoutout
to
the
Bollywood
actor
and
called
him
a
legend.
Paulo
retweeted
a
video
shared
by
SRK
thanking
his
fans
who
had
gathered
outside
Mannat
to
get
a
glimpse
of
him.
The
author
wrote,
"King.
Legend.
Friend.
But
above
all
GREAT
ACTOR
(
for
those
who
don't
know
him
in
the
West,
I
strongly
suggest
"My
name
is
Khan-
and
I
am
not
a
terrorist")."
Well,
it's
not
the
first
time
that
the
Alchemist
author
has
heaped
praises
on
the
actor.
Earlier
in
2017,
he
congratulated
King
Khan
on
the
7th
anniversary
of
his
movie
'My
Name
Is
Khan'.
He
had
shared
a
screenshot
of
his
Facebook
post
which
read,
'His
first
(and
only)
movie
that
I
watched
(this
year,
even
if
it
was
released
in
2008)
was
My
Name
is
Khan.
And
not
only
was
the
movie
excellent,
but
SRK
deserved
an
Oscar
if
Hollywood
was
not
manipulated.
He
kindly
offered
to
send
the
other
titles
-
as
you
probably
guess,
it
is
not
easy
to
find
them
in
Switzerland."
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
latest
release
'Pathaan',
a
spy-thriller
is
continuously
breaking
records.
Helmed
by
Siddharth
Anand,
the
movie
stars
SRK,
John
Abraham,
and
Deepika
Padukone
in
the
lead.
The
film
has
minted
Rs
667
crores
gross
worldwide
in
just
eight
days
of
its
release.
The
movie
which
was
released
on
January
25
registered
Rs
18.25
crore
net
in
India
on
the
eighth
day.
The
film
marks
the
comeback
of
the
Bollywood
star
after
four
long
years
on
the
silver
screen.
On
the
work
front,
SRK
will
be
next
seen
in
Atlee
Kumar's
Jawan
in
a
dual
role
along
with
Vijay
Sethupathi,
Nayanthara,
Sanya
Malhotra,
and
Priyamani.
The
actor
will
also
be
a
part
of
Rajkumar
Hirani's
'Dunki'
alongside
Taapsee
Pannu.
Story first published: Friday, February 3, 2023, 10:52 [IST]