‘King, Legend, Friend, But Above All Great Actor’: Paul Coelho Praises Pathaan Actor Shah Rukh Khan

Brazilian novelist Paulo Coelho is the latest to join the bandwagon of fans who are just spellbound by the magic of Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar is currently basking in the success of his latest super-hit film Pathaan. The celebrated author gave a special shoutout to the Bollywood actor and called him a legend. Paulo retweeted a video shared by SRK thanking his fans who had gathered outside Mannat to get a glimpse of him.

The author wrote, "King. Legend. Friend. But above all GREAT ACTOR ( for those who don't know him in the West, I strongly suggest "My name is Khan- and I am not a terrorist")."



( for those who don't know him in the West, I strongly suggest "My name is Khan- and I am not a terrorist")

Well, it's not the first time that the Alchemist author has heaped praises on the actor. Earlier in 2017, he congratulated King Khan on the 7th anniversary of his movie 'My Name Is Khan'. He had shared a screenshot of his Facebook post which read, 'His first (and only) movie that I watched (this year, even if it was released in 2008) was My Name is Khan. And not only was the movie excellent, but SRK deserved an Oscar if Hollywood was not manipulated. He kindly offered to send the other titles - as you probably guess, it is not easy to find them in Switzerland."

"My name is Khan and I am not a terrorist" Congratulations @iamsrk for the 7th anniversary of this wonderful movie! pic.twitter.com/6IlqFtGfMl — Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) February 11, 2017

Shah Rukh Khan's latest release 'Pathaan', a spy-thriller is continuously breaking records. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie stars SRK, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone in the lead. The film has minted Rs 667 crores gross worldwide in just eight days of its release. The movie which was released on January 25 registered Rs 18.25 crore net in India on the eighth day. The film marks the comeback of the Bollywood star after four long years on the silver screen.

On the work front, SRK will be next seen in Atlee Kumar's Jawan in a dual role along with Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani. The actor will also be a part of Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' alongside Taapsee Pannu.