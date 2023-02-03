PetMama X Josh Join Hands for Kolkata’s Biggest Pet Carnival ‘Bark In The Park’

They say, "Pets are a great blessing in one's life!" They can be a Man's Friend friend, they show unconditional love towards their family. Throughout history, animals played a very important role in human existence from protection to modern-day Pet Therapy, they have always been close to our hearts. They can make any gloomy day joyful! They are capable of sensing feelings, and they comfort you in times of distress. Animal lovers have taken a step ahead to show the world irrespective of what your pet is or where it comes from it deserves all the love in the world for thy give you twice the fold!

Josh, the leading Indian short video platform with millions of users and creators, joined hands with petcare app PetMama for Kolkata's biggest pet carnival "Bark In The Park" on January 29. The event held at The Backyard in Kolkata saw a footfall of over 200 people along with 100 beloved pets. Apart from the highlight that over 100 pets graced the event, there were dedicated to pet apparel, pet treats, toys, and even pet-friendly tattoos. Seven Josh Bangla influencers including KOLs also participated in the event with their pet dogs. They had a fun time clicking pictures, cuddling, and playing with the pets. Here are the influencers who came to the event:

One of the best attractions was that many dogs also got a chance to be groomed by PetMama professionals on the spot. Being a pet parent comes with a lot of responsibility to cater to that there was also a veterinarian and canine nutritionist to solve all queries. The excitement in a pet's eyes when left free to play around and make new friends was a joy to watch! To keep them on their feet, there was an agility section. To seize the amazing pictures , and moments and treasure these memories there was a photo booth open to all. Kids too had equal fun riding on amusement rides and having yummy food. To add to the celebrations Josh handed over 200 gift kits to the attendees, Isn't that wonderful!

Overall attendees expressed it was awesome or call it a "Pawsome" collaboration.