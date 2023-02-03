PetMama X Josh Join Hands for Kolkata’s Biggest Pet Carnival ‘Bark In The Park’

They
say,
"Pets
are
a
great
blessing
in
one's
life!"
They
can
be
a
Man's
Friend
friend,
they
show
unconditional
love
towards
their
family.
Throughout
history,
animals
played
a
very
important
role
in
human
existence
from
protection
to
modern-day
Pet
Therapy,
they
have
always
been
close
to
our
hearts.
They
can
make
any
gloomy
day
joyful!
They
are
capable
of
sensing
feelings,
and
they
comfort
you
in
times
of
distress.
Animal
lovers
have
taken
a
step
ahead
to
show
the
world
irrespective
of
what
your
pet
is
or
where
it
comes
from
it
deserves
all
the
love
in
the
world
for
thy
give
you
twice
the
fold!
Josh,
the
leading
Indian
short
video
platform
with
millions
of
users
and
creators,
joined
hands
with
petcare
app
PetMama
for
Kolkata's
biggest
pet
carnival
"Bark
In
The
Park" on
January
29.
The
event
held
at
The
Backyard
in
Kolkata
saw
a
footfall
of
over
200
people
along
with
100
beloved
pets.
Apart
from
the
highlight
that
over
100
pets
graced
the
event,
there
were
dedicated
to
pet
apparel,
pet
treats,
toys,
and
even
pet-friendly
tattoos.
Seven
Josh
Bangla
influencers
including
KOLs
also
participated
in
the
event
with
their
pet
dogs.
They
had
a
fun
time
clicking
pictures,
cuddling,
and
playing
with
the
pets.
Here
are
the
influencers
who
came
to
the
event:
Indranil
Chatterjee
https://share.myjosh.in/profile/97cce1ba-3756-46f0-921b-4027331f9c94?u=0x3cb885436feda6ac
Deepsheta
Mitra
https://share.myjosh.in/profile/270a7552-f1b7-479c-9ed2-dda9c614a94c?u=0x2c5d65b7be8c8eb0
Moitry
Sarkar
https://share.myjosh.in/profile/02199e8d-6936-4922-974d-3d26db23ca41?u=0xd31413ce9fd556b1
Shreema
Bhattacherjee
https://share.myjosh.in/profile/1a5d8a58-24c6-4ba9-b77a-15c0320824ea?u=0xd62361470b08cd6a
Pallavi
Sahoo
https://share.myjosh.in/profile/2c97bd41-7db4-44be-83c9-86a5e7a44a5f?u=0x37d97551efa427f3
Aarush
Patel
https://share.myjosh.in/profile/85c724ed-8a7e-493e-b6e9-bf8b9b828599?u=0x7d697e831128346b
Sarmistha
Basak
https://share.myjosh.in/profile/3a1a010d-7198-41d1-9e1f-10d699912495
One
of
the
best
attractions
was
that
many
dogs
also
got
a
chance
to
be
groomed
by
PetMama
professionals
on
the
spot.
Being
a
pet
parent
comes
with
a
lot
of
responsibility
to
cater
to
that
there
was
also
a
veterinarian
and
canine
nutritionist
to
solve
all
queries.
The
excitement
in
a
pet's
eyes
when
left
free
to
play
around
and
make
new
friends
was
a
joy
to
watch!
To
keep
them
on
their
feet,
there
was
an
agility
section.
To
seize
the
amazing
pictures
,
and
moments
and
treasure
these
memories
there
was
a
photo
booth
open
to
all.
Kids
too
had
equal
fun
riding
on
amusement
rides
and
having
yummy
food.
To
add
to
the
celebrations
Josh
handed
over
200
gift
kits
to
the
attendees,
Isn't
that
wonderful!
Overall
attendees
expressed
it
was
awesome
or
call
it
a
"Pawsome"
collaboration.