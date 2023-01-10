Priyanka Chandel on Bigg Boss 16 : I think Priyanka Chahar is a fierce contestant.

Priyanka Chandel who has been a part of Splitsvilla, a very popular Indian reality show spoke about this season of Bigg Boss and whether or not she would want to be a part of the show.

One cannot overlook the fact that Bigg Boss is indeed one of the biggest reality shows of our country. The controversial reality show witnesses contestants from all walks of life enter the Bigg Boss house and shoot to fame in a matter of few months.

Priyanka Chandel who has been a part of a popular reality show like Splitsvilla recently spoke to us about this season of the show. Upon being asked if she has been following this season, the actress said, "Honestly, I am unable to catch up with this season much. However, I keep checking some clips here and there on the social media and I feel the contestants are putting up a strong game. I love Abdu Rozik and find him really cute. Apart from this, from whatever I have seen, I feel Priyanka Chahar is coming across as a fierce and strong contestant."

We asked her if she'd want to be a part of this season if given a chance and the actress said, "Definitely if given a chance I would love to be a part of this season of Bigg Boss. I have been a part of a reality show similar to Bigg Boss earlier. (Splitsvilla) I think it will be easier for me to understand the game better then the other contestants.Definitely if given a chance i would love to do big boss.

Priyanka also told us how she is a die hard fan of host Salman Khan and that if she is ever given a chance to be on the show, She will not miss a chance to express her heart out to him.