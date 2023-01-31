‘Looks Like Daddy!!' Fans Go Gaga As Priyanka Chopra FINALLY Reveals Malti Marie's Face To The World. See PICS

Priyanka
Chopra
surprised
everyone
on
Tuesday
morning
by
introducing
her
daughter
to
the
world.
Priyanka
and
Nick,
who
had
been
hiding
their
daughter
Malti
Marie's
face,
revealed
it
to
the
media
and
her
fans
on
Tuesday,
weeks
after
she
turned
one.
Priyanka
recently
attended
an
event
in
Los
Angeles
where
her
husband
Nick,
his
brother
Kevin,
and
Joe
Jonas
unveiled
their
Hollywood
Walk
of
Fame
star.
The
Jonas
Brothers
were
on
the
centre
stage,
and
Priyanka
sat
on
the
front
row
with
daughter
Malti
Marie
in
her
arms,
cheering
them
on.
Priyanka
was
accompanied
by
Joe
and
Kevin's
wives,
Shopie
Turner
and
Danile.
Baby
Malti
looked
extremely
adorable
in
a
cream
outfit
with
a
matching
hairband.
She
also
had
tiny
ear
studs.
On
Instagram,
PeeCee
posted
a
picture
and
a
video
from
the
event,
in
which
Malti's
face
is
clearly
visible.
"So
proud
of
you
my
love!
Congratulations
@jonasbrothers," Priyanka
captioned
her
post.
The
photo
shows
the
three
Jonas
Brothers
standing
and
holding
their
Walk
of
Fame
certificates
on
the
stage.
On
the
other
hand,
Priyanka
is
seen
playing
with
Malti,
and
we
can
hear
Nick
giving
a
shootout
to
his
wife
as
he
says,
"To
my
beautiful
wife,
you
are
the
calm
in
the
crazy,
the
rock
in
the
storm
and
I
love
being
married
to
you.
It
is
the
greatest
gift.
And
I
love
being
a
parent
with
you." He
then
waves
at
Malti
and
says,
"Malti
Marie,
hi
there,
I
can't
wait
to
come
back
here
in
15
years
and
embarrass
you
in
front
of
your
friends."
Fans
were
overjoyed
to
finally
see
Malti
Marie's
face.
As
soon
as
her
photos
went
viral
on
the
internet,
Priyanka
and
Nick's
fans
rushed
to
comment,
saying
Malti
looks
like
her
father
Nick.
One
fan
wrote,
"Can
see
you
cute
baby."
One
more
fan
wrote,
"Saw
baby's
face.
Looks
like
her
dad,"
while
another
said,
"Looks
like
Daddy!!!!"
One
more
fan
said,
"Just
like
a
nick".
"Looks
like
daddy
totally.
Cuteee
oh
my
God,"
wrote
another.
A
person
commented,
"OMG
your
daughter
is
the
DNA
of
your
husband!"
Priyanka
Chopra
and
Nick
Jonas
got
married
in
2018
according
to
traditional
Hindu
and
Christian
rituals.
The
couple
welcomed
Malti
last
year
via
surrogacy.