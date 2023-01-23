Stop Hiding The Baby's Face, Nobody Cares Anymore: Priyanka Chopra TROLLED Again For Masking Malti's Face

Social media users troll Priyanka Chopra for hiding her daughter Malti Marie's face yet again, advising her not to post if she does not want to show her face.

Priyanka Chopra is currently holidaying with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. On January 23, Priyanka took to her Instagram account to share lovely pictures from their lazy Sunday outing, and sharing the photos, Priyanka simply wrote "Sunday," followed by some emojis with a heart eye and folded hands. It looks like the family of three had a memorable time by the beach as they enjoyed the view.

In the pictures, both Nick and Priyanka are twinning in casual winter wear, while the actress holds her daughter Malti in her arms, who is seen in a yellow hoodie dress and white stockings. The actress once again chose to mask Malti's face with an emoji, and that is exactly what didn't go well with many of the social media users.