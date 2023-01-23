Stop Hiding The Baby's Face, Nobody Cares Anymore: Priyanka Chopra TROLLED Again For Masking Malti's Face
Social media users troll Priyanka Chopra for hiding her daughter Malti Marie's face yet again, advising her not to post if she does not want to show her face.
News
|
Story first published: Monday, January 23, 2023, 10:18 [IST]
- Fans Call Priyanka Chopra ‘Desi Cleopatra' As She Stuns In Golden Plunging Dress For London Event; SEE PICS
- Priyanka Chopra -Nick Jonas To Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor: Celeb Couples Who Embraced Parenthood in 2022
- Priyanka Chopra Shares Stunning Pics From Her Sportive Dubai Weekend, Does Jet Skiing Ride. Watch