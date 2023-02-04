Raj Grover Is Breaking The Internet With His Amazing Content At Such A Young Age

Social
media
has
proved
to
be
a
boon.
Don't
you
think
that
people
from
all
age
groups
are
looking
to
find
success
in
it?
While
many
just
post
random
reels
and
struggle
to
gain
followers,
some
unco
individuals
like
Raj
Grover
truly
entertain
the
netizens
by
sharing
quality
content.
We
bet
you
might
have
already
giggled
and
shared
a
few
of
his
reels!
He
has
more
than
930k
followers
on
Instagram
and
more
than
7
million
subscribers
on
YouTube.
His
videos
go
viral
on
social
media
platforms
promptly
after
being
posted.
Needless
to
say,
Raj
Grover
has
shaken
the
internet
with
his
relatable
content.
And
he
is
doing
all
this
at
the
age
of
15.
Yes,
you
read
it
right!
Amidst
an
ocean
full
of
digital
creators
who
have
years
of
experience,
this
young
boy
is
setting
the
internet
ablaze
in
his
teenage
years.
Isn't
that
astounding?
Well,
we
are
stunned
too.
At
an
age
when
people
are
confused
about
their
career
options,
Raj
Grover
has
already
started
ascending
the
ladder
of
success.
He
says,
"You
should
take
a
leap
of
faith
and
follow
your
heart;
it
will
always
lead
to
the
right
place.
Creating
these
videos
gives
me
contentment,
and
the
love
that
I
receive
from
the
audience
further
motivates
me."
Raj
Grover
started
his
journey
in
2019
by
creating
content
on
Tik
Tok.
Though
he
didn't
find
success
initially,
he
did
gain
enough
confidence
to
embark
on
this
journey.
After
that,
he
started
making
content
for
Instagram
and
eventually
launched
a
YouTube
channel
too.
Today,
his
videos
amass
millions
of
views
and
are
shared
by
numerous
people.
Not
only
that,
but
Raj
Grover
has
collaborated
with
other
content
creators
and
worked
with
brands
like
Saregema
Cred,
Coursera,
KukuFM,
Playground,
CoinDCX,
Duolingo,
Too
Yum!,
and
many
more.
This
young
boy
has
set
a
benchmark
and
is
an
inspiration
for
many
people,
especially
teenagers.
We
hope
that
he
will
keep
entertaining
us
with
his
reels.
Story first published: Saturday, February 4, 2023, 16:49 [IST]