Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Finally Reveal Daughter Raha Kapoor's Face But There's A Catch - Deets Inside

Alia
Bhatt,
Ranbir
Kapoor
are
on
cloud
nine
ever
since
they
welcomed
their
first
child.
The
Bollywood
couple
became
parents
of
a
baby
girl
in
November
2022.
While
fans
are
eagerly
waiting
to
see
the
first
photo
of
Raha
Kapoor,
the
two
celebs
have
decided
to
not
reveal
the
face
of
their
newborn
child.
The
new
parents
hosted
a
special
get
together
for
the
media
and
paparazzi
in
Mumbai.
They
requested
the
shutterbugs
to
not
click
the
photos
of
their
newborn
baby.
They
interacted
with
the
photographers,
asking
them
to
respect
their
privacy
and
not
capture
the
pictures
of
their
daughter
Raha
Kapoor
on
their
lenses.
RANBIR
KAPOOR
REVEALS
DAUGHTER'S
FIRST
PIC
Viral
Bhayani
posted
a
note
on
his
official
Instagram
handle,
revealing
that
Ranbir
Kapoor
shared
the
first
pictures
os
his
baby
girl
to
the
media
and
photographers.
The
Shamshera
actor
showerd
the
photos
of
his
child
to
the
paparazzi
on
his
phone,
requesting
them
to
respect
their
privacy
and
not
click
her
snaps
whenever
they
are
spotted
in
town.
"Beautiful
couple
#ranbirkapoor
#aliabhatt
and
#neetukapoor
hosted
a
special
get
together
for
media
photographers.
The
couple
requested
media
not
to
click
their
baby.
Ranbir
showed
us
beautiful
images
of
Baby
Raha
on
his
phone।
Later
he
treated
us
with
some
amazing
chaat," the
caption
for
the
post
read.
Viral
Bhayani
also
revealed
that
Ranbir
Kapoor
treated
the
paparazzi
with
mouth-watering
chaat
post
the
get
together.
Check
out
his
post!
Ranbir
Kapoor
and
Alia
Bhatt
tied
the
knot
on
April
14,
2022,
after
dating
each
other
for
your
years.
The
couple
opted
for
an
intimate
wedding,
which
was
attended
by
only
family
members
and
close
friends.
They
tied
the
knot
at
Ranbir's
pad
in
Mumbai
in
the
presence
of
their
loved
ones.
RanLia,
as
called
by
fans,
surprised
everyone,
when
they
announced
her
pregnancy
in
June
2022.
They
welcomed
a
baby
girl
within
a
year
of
marriage.
From
celebs
to
netizens,
everyone
showered
them
with
love
following
the
birth
of
their
daughter.
RANBIR
KAPOOR,
ALIA
BHATT
UPCOMING
FILMS
On
the
professional
front,
Ranbir
will
be
next
seen
in
Tu
Jhoothi
Main
Makkaar,
which
has
been
directed
by
Luv
Ranjan.
The
much-awaited
comedy
drama
will
hit
the
silver
screens
in
March
2023.
He
will
romance
Shraddha
Kapoor
for
the
first
time
in
a
Hindi
film.
Ranbir
also
has
Animal
and
Brahmastra
2
in
his
kitty.
Talking
about
Alia,
the
new
mom
has
Heart
of
Stone,
Rocky
Aur
Rani
Ki
Prem
Kahani
and
Jee
Le
Zara
in
pipeline.
Ranbir
and
Alia's
last
film
Brahmastra
set
the
box
office
on
fire,
emerging
as
one
of
the
highest
grossers
of
2022.