Republic Day 2023: Josh Artist Leela Rao Shares A Quick DIY Idea For Creating An Eco-Friendly National Flag

As Josh Artist Leela Rao has been winning hearts with his unique art of creating masterpieces using waste materials, she has shared a quick DIY idea for making an eco-friendly national flag.

The nation is gearing up for the 74th Republic Day on January 26, 2023, everyone has plans to celebrate the big day their way. From schools & colleges hosting Republic Say special events to the Bollywood industry releasing patriotic films and more, the Republic Day celebrations will certainly be taking place on a large scale. Amid this, 28 year old Leela Rao, who aces the art of creating masterpieces using waste material, has come up with a quick DIY idea to make an eco-friendly flag for Republic Day celebrations.

Eco Friendly Flag / National Flag Craft for Kids

http://share.myjosh.in/video/eafb04e6-5e62-4b44-bb81-eb5a0d7919f1

Materials needed are :

Dry or Fresh Leaves (Palm size or bigger)

Saffron, white, green and indigo colored threads

A needle

A thin marker

Create the outline sketch using a thin market gently. Using Needle and thread stick on the pattern and Vola, the simple art for kids is ready. Not only is it eco friendly but also a great way to keep kids engaged during the National Festival.

Speaking the artists who curated this idea, Leela, who hails from Udupi, Karnataka, is a freelance engineer and did BE in Civil Engineer.

Interestingly, Despite a degree in engineering, Leela has always been passionate about arts and crafts and decided to follow her passion. As a result, Leela started a channel 'Creative Leela Rao' wherein she showcases her artistic side and has been winning millions of arts. In fact, she always thinks about reusing waste materials lying at home and loves to create beautiful art pieces using waste materials. While Leela enjoys around 2.52K subscribers, this didn't come as a cakewalk for her. Talking about the struggles she faced, Leela stated that it was quite difficult to gain followers initially. However, she started using different social media apps which helped her connect with the audience. Soon, Josh came to her rescue which helped her reach more people. As, Leela started uploading short videos and it gained a lot of attention. Leela emphasized that while she is elated to see her videos getting good reviews on Josh, she is very thankful to the Josh team for the support.

Her Josh account has over 4.5 Lakh fans, for more such creative ideas for your kids to enjoy!

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/67139037-0d48-4216-bffe-49597e4e397f

In order to reach more people She joined Josh and started uploading more short videos. She is very happy to see her videos gaining very good views on Josh and She is very thankful to Josh's team for all the support.

Furthermore, Leela also gave a special piece of advice for the young artists and said, "Follow your passion. Because when you really enjoy what you do, nothing will stop you from getting your work done. If you are passionate about what you do, you feel unstoppable and nothing can stop you from achieving greatness".