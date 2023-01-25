Republic Day 2023: Josh Artist Leela Rao Shares A Quick DIY Idea For Creating An Eco-Friendly National Flag

The
nation
is
gearing
up
for
the
74th
Republic
Day
on
January
26,
2023,
everyone
has
plans
to
celebrate
the
big
day
their
way.
From
schools
&
colleges
hosting
Republic
Say
special
events
to
the
Bollywood
industry
releasing
patriotic
films
and
more,
the
Republic
Day
celebrations
will
certainly
be
taking
place
on
a
large
scale.
Amid
this,
28
year
old
Leela
Rao,
who
aces
the
art
of
creating
masterpieces
using
waste
material,
has
come
up
with
a
quick
DIY
idea
to
make
an
eco-friendly
flag
for
Republic
Day
celebrations.
Eco
Friendly
Flag
/
National
Flag
Craft
for
Kids
http://share.myjosh.in/video/eafb04e6-5e62-4b44-bb81-eb5a0d7919f1
Materials
needed
are
:
Dry
or
Fresh
Leaves
(Palm
size
or
bigger)
Saffron,
white,
green
and
indigo
colored
threads
A
needle
A
thin
marker
Create
the
outline
sketch
using
a
thin
market
gently.
Using
Needle
and
thread
stick
on
the
pattern
and
Vola,
the
simple
art
for
kids
is
ready.
Not
only
is
it
eco
friendly
but
also
a
great
way
to
keep
kids
engaged
during
the
National
Festival.
Speaking
the
artists
who
curated
this
idea,
Leela,
who
hails
from
Udupi,
Karnataka,
is
a
freelance
engineer
and
did
BE
in
Civil
Engineer.
Interestingly,
Despite
a
degree
in
engineering,
Leela
has
always
been
passionate
about
arts
and
crafts
and
decided
to
follow
her
passion.
As
a
result,
Leela
started
a
channel
'Creative
Leela
Rao'
wherein
she
showcases
her
artistic
side
and
has
been
winning
millions
of
arts.
In
fact,
she
always
thinks
about
reusing
waste
materials
lying
at
home
and
loves
to
create
beautiful
art
pieces
using
waste
materials.
While
Leela
enjoys
around
2.52K
subscribers,
this
didn't
come
as
a
cakewalk
for
her.
Talking
about
the
struggles
she
faced,
Leela
stated
that
it
was
quite
difficult
to
gain
followers
initially.
However,
she
started
using
different
social
media
apps
which
helped
her
connect
with
the
audience.
Soon,
Josh
came
to
her
rescue
which
helped
her
reach
more
people.
As,
Leela
started
uploading
short
videos
and
it
gained
a
lot
of
attention.
Leela
emphasized
that
while
she
is
elated
to
see
her
videos
getting
good
reviews
on
Josh,
she
is
very
thankful
to
the
Josh
team
for
the
support.
Her
Josh
account
has
over
4.5
Lakh
fans,
for
more
such
creative
ideas
for
your
kids
to
enjoy!
https://share.myjosh.in/profile/67139037-0d48-4216-bffe-49597e4e397f
Furthermore,
Leela
also
gave
a
special
piece
of
advice
for
the
young
artists
and
said,
"Follow
your
passion.
Because
when
you
really
enjoy
what
you
do,
nothing
will
stop
you
from
getting
your
work
done.
If
you
are
passionate
about
what
you
do,
you
feel
unstoppable
and
nothing
can
stop
you
from
achieving
greatness".
Story first published: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 18:11 [IST]