Republic Day 2023: Republic Day Special Art and Craft for School Kids shared by Josh Artist Gayatri Dwivedi
Josh Artist Gayatri Dwivedi has been winning hearts by her creative aura! She has shared a quick DIY idea for making Cap, National Flag and Badge with things at home this Republic day all parents must watch!
A
Mother,
DIY
addict,
Plantaholic
and
Travel
enthusiast
she
shares
her
fabulous
hack
this
Republic
Day.
As
parents
with
kids
in
kindergarten
constantly
strive
to
engage
their
kids
with
Art
and
Craft,
along
with
every
festival
comes
a
challenge
to
support
their
celebrations
via
Art.
Be
it
from
school
assignments
to
nurturing
their
hobby
its
important
to
play
a
hand
in
hand
to
flourish
young
minds.
Being
a
Mother
herself,
Gayatri
Dwivedi
shares
these
3
amazing
and
quick
hacks
to
artistically
celebrate
Republic
day
with
young
ones.
With
just
3-4
Items
:
Colour
paper,
Bottle
cap,
Glue/Tape,
Color
pen
Weren't
they
just
simple
and
mind
blowing?...
Yes,
we
can
keep
our
kids
engaged
with
simple
and
creative
things
at
home.
A
little
background
of
the
talented
Josh
Artist
Gayatri
Dwivedi
who
bought
in
these
ideas.
Little
did
this
Chemical
Engineer
and
Post
grad
in
Finance
knew
that
her
life
would
change
via
social
media.
Gayatri
Dwivedi
hails
from
Gurgaon,
sharing
her
life
experiences
she
says
how
covid
changed
alot
of
things
for
her.
She
ended
up
founding
a
startup
related
to
fashion,
but
covid
hit
the
business
and
she
had
to
shut
it
off.
With
Gayatri
having
mind
blowing
ideas,
she
had
to
channelize
her
creative
energy.
That's
how
her
exciting
journey
kicked
off,
she
started
doing
DIY's,
home
decor
setups
etc.
She's
a
social
butterfly
and
this
was
her
getaway
from
that
monotonous
life
during
the
pandemic
where
suddenly
the
world
had
come
to
a
quiet
pause.
Gayatri
found
her
silver
lining!
Wearing
her
heart
on
her
sleeve
she
continued
to
follow
her
passion
and
today
Gayatri
is
a
very
popular
creator
on
the
leading
platform
Josh!
Josh
continues
to
support
such
creators
who
have
a
"Never
Give
Up
Attitude"
and
gives
them
a
platform
to
showcase
their
talents.
Story first published: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 19:51 [IST]