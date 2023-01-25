Republic Day 2023: Republic Day Special Art and Craft for School Kids shared by Josh Artist Gayatri Dwivedi

Josh Artist Gayatri Dwivedi has been winning hearts by her creative aura! She has shared a quick DIY idea for making Cap, National Flag and Badge with things at home this Republic day all parents must watch!

Gayatri Dwivedi has over 1.5M followers on the popular social media app JOSH

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/5e8f1cb1-c3ce-46ed-91f7-37b39abd0df5?u=0x4f8ffe95f270fcd4

A Mother, DIY addict, Plantaholic and Travel enthusiast she shares her fabulous hack this Republic Day. As parents with kids in kindergarten constantly strive to engage their kids with Art and Craft, along with every festival comes a challenge to support their celebrations via Art. Be it from school assignments to nurturing their hobby its important to play a hand in hand to flourish young minds. Being a Mother herself, Gayatri Dwivedi shares these 3 amazing and quick hacks to artistically celebrate Republic day with young ones.

1) Indian badge :

Watch the tutorial here :

https://share.myjosh.in/video/1f7746a2-1bf5-447c-9c72-9918a1121b84?u=0x67c9a5aae11eca7a

With just 3 items : Safety pin, colors pens and small cardboard/clay

2) Republic Day Cap :

Watch the tutorial here :

https://share.myjosh.in/video/623fe2c1-00ab-40f4-bb61-128f157cb3d2?u=0x67c9a5aae11eca7a

With just 2-3 Items : Colour paper, Scale, Gum/Tape

3) National Flag :

Watch the tutorial here :

https://share.myjosh.in/video/326347d2-4804-4bea-9632-c417995aa666?u=0x67c9a5aae11eca7a

With just 3-4 Items : Colour paper, Bottle cap, Glue/Tape, Color pen

Weren't they just simple and mind blowing?... Yes, we can keep our kids engaged with simple and creative things at home.

A little background of the talented Josh Artist Gayatri Dwivedi who bought in these ideas.

Little did this Chemical Engineer and Post grad in Finance knew that her life would change via social media. Gayatri Dwivedi hails from Gurgaon, sharing her life experiences she says how covid changed alot of things for her. She ended up founding a startup related to fashion, but covid hit the business and she had to shut it off. With Gayatri having mind blowing ideas, she had to channelize her creative energy. That's how her exciting journey kicked off, she started doing DIY's, home decor setups etc.

She's a social butterfly and this was her getaway from that monotonous life during the pandemic where suddenly the world had come to a quiet pause. Gayatri found her silver lining! Wearing her heart on her sleeve she continued to follow her passion and today Gayatri is a very popular creator on the leading platform Josh!

Josh continues to support such creators who have a "Never Give Up Attitude" and gives them a platform to showcase their talents.