Rohit Shetty Admitted To Hospital In Hyderabad, Here's What Happened

Bollywood
director
Rohit
Shetty,
who
recently
helmed
Ranveer
Singh's
Cirkus,
is
currently
busy
shooting
for
his
debut
web
series
Indian
Police
Force
in
Hyderabad.
According
to
the
latest
reports,
he
got
injured
during
the
shoot
on
January
7
(Saturday)
and
got
admitted
to
Kamineni
Hospitals.
As
per
the
ongoing
buzz,
the
filmmaker
sustained
an
injury
on
his
hand
while
shooting
for
the
much-awaited
series
at
Ramoji
Film
City.
Rohit,
reportedly,
got
hurt
while
filming
a
car
chase
sequence
and
the
production
team
immediately
took
him
to
the
hospital.
Popular
paparazzi
Viral
Bhayani
also
took
to
social
media
and
shared
the
news
with
his
followers.
He
wrote
"Director
Rohit
Shetty
Injured
During
Shooting
Of
Web
Series
Indian
Police
Force.
He
is
admitted
at
Kamineni
Hospital
in
Hyderabad.
Hope
he
is
fine
and
he
gets
well
soon
#rohitshetty"
After
a
minor
surgery,
Rohit
Shetty
got
discharged
from
the
hospital
and
is
doing
fine
now.
At
Ramoji
Film
City,
the
much-awaited
web
series
is
currently
being
filmed.
For
the
important
schedule,
a
sizable
set
is
rumoured
to
have
been
built.
Car
chase
sequences
and
other
intense
action
and
stunt
scenes
were
part
of
the
shoot.