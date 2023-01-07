Rohit Shetty Admitted To Hospital In Hyderabad, Here's What Happened

Bollywood director Rohit Shetty, who recently helmed Ranveer Singh's Cirkus, is currently busy shooting for his debut web series Indian Police Force in Hyderabad. According to the latest reports, he got injured during the shoot on January 7 (Saturday) and got admitted to Kamineni Hospitals.

As per the ongoing buzz, the filmmaker sustained an injury on his hand while shooting for the much-awaited series at Ramoji Film City. Rohit, reportedly, got hurt while filming a car chase sequence and the production team immediately took him to the hospital.

Popular paparazzi Viral Bhayani also took to social media and shared the news with his followers. He wrote "Director Rohit Shetty Injured During Shooting Of Web Series Indian Police Force. He is admitted at Kamineni Hospital in Hyderabad. Hope he is fine and he gets well soon #rohitshetty"

After a minor surgery, Rohit Shetty got discharged from the hospital and is doing fine now.

At Ramoji Film City, the much-awaited web series is currently being filmed. For the important schedule, a sizable set is rumoured to have been built. Car chase sequences and other intense action and stunt scenes were part of the shoot.

