Golden Globes 2023: Alia Bhatt To Host A Grand Party For SS Rajamouli And RRR Team Post Historic Win: Reports

It is a moment of pride and joy for SS Rajamouli these days. After all, his directorial RRR has created history. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR has won Golden Globes 2023 for Naatu Naatu in the Best Original Song category. Needless to say, the nation is beaming with joy over the glorious win. To not, this historic moment came a decade after AR Rahman had bagged the Golden Globe Award for Best Score-Motion Picture for hype song Jai Ho from Slumdog Millionaire. And while congratulatory messages have been pouring in from all corners of the world, it is reported that Alia Bhatt is planning to celebrate the glorious moment in a special way.

For the uninitiated, Alia was seen playing Ram Charan's love interest in RRR. According to a report published in Bollywood Life, Alia Bhatt, who played a key cameo in RRR, will be hosting a grand party for SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan and the entire crew of RRR to celebrate the glorious moment. In fact, the media reports also suggested that actress had even texted SS Rajamouli immediately after the announcement for RRR's win was made. Needless to say, the RRR is looking forward to the grand celebration to celebrate the historic win. Meanwhile, the social media is abuzz with tweets hailing RRR and its win.

Interestingly, as Naatu Naatu, which has been composed by MM Keeravani, written by Chandrabose and sung by Rahul and Kaala Bhairava, won the award, the composer dedicated it to director SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR and Ram Charan who played the lead in RRR. Keeravani said, "Thank you very much for this prestigious award. This award belongs to SS Rajamouli for his vision, I thank him for constantly believe and supporting my work. N.T. Rama Rao and Ram Charan who danced with full stamina". To note, Naatu Naatu won the award after beating Taylor Swift's hit track Carolina, Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand and Rihanna's Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.