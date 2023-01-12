Golden Globes 2023: Alia Bhatt To Host A Grand Party For SS Rajamouli And RRR Team Post Historic Win: Reports

It
is
a
moment
of
pride
and
joy
for
SS
Rajamouli
these
days.
After
all,
his
directorial
RRR
has
created
history.
Starring
Ram
Charan
and
Jr
NTR,
RRR
has
won
Golden
Globes
2023
for
Naatu
Naatu
in
the
Best
Original
Song
category.
Needless
to
say,
the
nation
is
beaming
with
joy
over
the
glorious
win.
To
not,
this
historic
moment
came
a
decade
after
AR
Rahman
had
bagged
the
Golden
Globe
Award
for
Best
Score-Motion
Picture
for
hype
song
Jai
Ho
from
Slumdog
Millionaire.
And
while
congratulatory
messages
have
been
pouring
in
from
all
corners
of
the
world,
it
is
reported
that
Alia
Bhatt
is
planning
to
celebrate
the
glorious
moment
in
a
special
way.
RRR
Wins
Golden
Globes
2023:
SS
Rajamouli,
Ram
Charan,
Jr
NTR
Scream
With
Joy
Naatu
Naatu
Song
Creates
History
For
the
uninitiated,
Alia
was
seen
playing
Ram
Charan's
love
interest
in
RRR.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Bollywood
Life,
Alia
Bhatt,
who
played
a
key
cameo
in
RRR,
will
be
hosting
a
grand
party
for
SS
Rajamouli,
Jr
NTR
and
Ram
Charan
and
the
entire
crew
of
RRR
to
celebrate
the
glorious
moment.
In
fact,
the
media
reports
also
suggested
that
actress
had
even
texted
SS
Rajamouli
immediately
after
the
announcement
for
RRR's
win
was
made.
Needless
to
say,
the
RRR
is
looking
forward
to
the
grand
celebration
to
celebrate
the
historic
win.
Meanwhile,
the
social
media
is
abuzz
with
tweets
hailing
RRR
and
its
win.
Golden
Globe
2023:
MM
Keeravani
Didn't
Want
To
Do
THIS
After
Receiving
The
Award
But
Anyway
Does
It!
Interestingly,
as
Naatu
Naatu,
which
has
been
composed
by
MM
Keeravani,
written
by
Chandrabose
and
sung
by
Rahul
and
Kaala
Bhairava,
won
the
award,
the
composer
dedicated
it
to
director
SS
Rajamouli
and
Jr
NTR
and
Ram
Charan
who
played
the
lead
in
RRR.
Keeravani
said,
"Thank
you
very
much
for
this
prestigious
award.
This
award
belongs
to
SS
Rajamouli
for
his
vision,
I
thank
him
for
constantly
believe
and
supporting
my
work.
N.T.
Rama
Rao
and
Ram
Charan
who
danced
with
full
stamina".
To
note,
Naatu
Naatu
won
the
award
after
beating
Taylor
Swift's
hit
track
Carolina,
Ciao
Papa
from
Guillermo
del
Toro's
Pinocchio,
Lady
Gaga's
Hold
My
Hand
and
Rihanna's
Lift
Me
Up
from
Black
Panther:
Wakanda
Forever.
Story first published: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 10:34 [IST]