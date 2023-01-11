Golden Globes 2023: Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates RRR’s Historic Win In A Special Way

As the nation is beaming with pride over RRR’s historic achievement at the Golden Globes 2023, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated the proud moment in a special way.

SS Rajamouli's RRR has been all over the headlines today and rightfully so. After all, RRR has created history at the prestigious Golden Globes 2023. For the uninitiated, RRR starring Ram Charan & Jr NTR has won the Best Original Song Award for Naatu Naatu at the prestigious event. The award came a decade after AR Rahman had won the Golden Globe Award for Best Score-Motion Picture for hype song Jai Ho from Slumdog Millionaire. As social media is abuzz with tweets celebrating the special moment, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated RRR's win in a unique way.

This happened after SS Rajamouli hailed Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan trailer and expressed his excitement towards the superstar's comeback. SS Rajamouli had tweeted, "The trailer looks fab. The King returns!!! Lots of love @iamsrk. All the best to the entire team of Pathaan...". And while RRR has won the big award at Golden Globes 2023, Shah Rukh celebrated it by grooving to the iconic Naatu Naatu song. He tweeted, "Sir just woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu celebrating your win at Golden Globes. Here's to many more awards & making India so proud!!"

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan's tweet:

Sir just woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu celebrating your win at Golden Globes. Here’s to many more awards & making India so proud!! https://t.co/Xjv9V900Xo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 11, 2023

To note, Naatu Naatu, which is composed by M.M Keeravani and penned by Chandrabose sung by Rahul and Kaala Bhairava, won the award after beating Taylor Swift's hit track Carolina, Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand and Rihanna's Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Meanwhile, while accepting the award composer MM Keeravani dedicated it to director SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR and Ram Charan who played the lead in RRR. Keeravani said, "Thank you very much for this prestigious award. This award belongs to SS Rajamouli for his vision, I thank him for constantly believe and supporting my work. N.T. Rama Rao and Ram Charan who danced with full stamina".