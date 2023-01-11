Golden Globes 2023: Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates RRR’s Historic Win In A Special Way

SS
Rajamouli's
RRR
has
been
all
over
the
headlines
today
and
rightfully
so.
After
all,
RRR
has
created
history
at
the
prestigious
Golden
Globes
2023.
For
the
uninitiated,
RRR
starring
Ram
Charan
&
Jr
NTR
has
won
the
Best
Original
Song
Award
for
Naatu
Naatu
at
the
prestigious
event.
The
award
came
a
decade
after
AR
Rahman
had
won
the
Golden
Globe
Award
for
Best
Score-Motion
Picture
for
hype
song
Jai
Ho
from
Slumdog
Millionaire.
As
social
media
is
abuzz
with
tweets
celebrating
the
special
moment,
Shah
Rukh
Khan
celebrated
RRR's
win
in
a
unique
way.
This
happened
after
SS
Rajamouli
hailed
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
Pathaan
trailer
and
expressed
his
excitement
towards
the
superstar's
comeback.
SS
Rajamouli
had
tweeted,
"The
trailer
looks
fab.
The
King
returns!!!
Lots
of
love
@iamsrk.
All
the
best
to
the
entire
team
of
Pathaan...".
And
while
RRR
has
won
the
big
award
at
Golden
Globes
2023,
Shah
Rukh
celebrated
it
by
grooving
to
the
iconic
Naatu
Naatu
song.
He
tweeted,
"Sir
just
woke
up
and
started
dancing
to
Naatu
Naatu
celebrating
your
win
at
Golden
Globes.
Here's
to
many
more
awards
&
making
India
so
proud!!"
Take
a
look
at
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
tweet:
To
note,
Naatu
Naatu,
which
is
composed
by
M.M
Keeravani
and
penned
by
Chandrabose
sung
by
Rahul
and
Kaala
Bhairava,
won
the
award
after
beating
Taylor
Swift's
hit
track
Carolina,
Ciao
Papa
from
Guillermo
del
Toro's
Pinocchio,
Lady
Gaga's
Hold
My
Hand
and
Rihanna's
Lift
Me
Up
from
Black
Panther:
Wakanda
Forever.
Meanwhile,
while
accepting
the
award
composer
MM
Keeravani
dedicated
it
to
director
SS
Rajamouli
and
Jr
NTR
and
Ram
Charan
who
played
the
lead
in
RRR.
Keeravani
said,
"Thank
you
very
much
for
this
prestigious
award.
This
award
belongs
to
SS
Rajamouli
for
his
vision,
I
thank
him
for
constantly
believe
and
supporting
my
work.
N.T.
Rama
Rao
and
Ram
Charan
who
danced
with
full
stamina".
