Rumoured Couple Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma Pose Together At An Event, Netizens Say ‘Isse Kaise Patt Gyi Ye'

Weeks
after
actors
Tamannaah
Bhatia
and
Vijay
Varma
set
social
media
ablaze
when
their
kissing
video
from
a
New
Year's
bash
in
Goa
went
viral.
Now,
they
were
seen
attending
an
awards
event
in
Mumbai
on
Sunday.
Both
grabbed
eyeballs
once
again
after
Vijay
bumped
into
Tamannaah
and
posed
together
for
the
paps.
The
rumoured
lovebirds
impressed
everyone
with
their
stylish
best
as
Tamannaah
was
seen
wearing
a
cut-out
dress.
While
Vijay
Varma
opted
for
a
quirky
attire.
In
a
video
shared
by
a
paparazzo
account,
both
actors
are
seen
posing
for
the
cameras
at
an
event.
Tamannaah
is
seen
holding
a
trophy
while
Vijay
walks
by
behind
her
and
then
stops
to
greet
and
join
her.
Both
then
pose
together
with
a
huge
smile
on
their
faces.
Tamannaah
wore
a
royal
blue
dress,
whereas
Vijay
had
a
colourful
jacket
and
black
denims,
with
his
hair
covered
with
a
barret.
'Special
Friends’
Tamannaah
Bhatia
And
Vijay
Varma
Are
Not
Very
Serious
About
The
Relationship:
Reports
Fans
were
really
impressed
by
their
romantic
gesture
on
the
red
carpet
and
how
they
held
each
other's
hands.
A
fan
said,
"They
are
so
cute
together," while
another
wrote,
"They
make
a
nice
couple."
Meanwhile,
some
were
ready
to
troll
the
actors
and
dropped
comments
saying
how
Tamannaah
could
be
in
a
relationship
with
Vijay
and
that
she
deserves
better.
Check
out
here:
On
user
wrote,
"Isse
kaise
Patt
gyi
ye
heroine," while
another
one
said,
"langoor
k
hath
me
angoor."
"tamanah
se
to
kaafi
accha
actor
h
yeh,"
said
one
user.
Another
Instagram
user
wrote,
"Oh
tammu
u
deserve
better."
One
user
said,
"jodi
achhi
nehi
lagi,"
another
comment
read,
"tamannah
ne
bhi
kya
cartoon
dhunda
h."
One
commented,
"VV
ki
lottery
lag
gyi."
"Are
they
really
a
couple..
has
she
lost
it.."
said
another.
Vijay
Varma
Blushes
As
He
Gets
Teased
By
Paps
While
Returning
From
Goa
With
Rumoured
GF
Tamannaah
Tamannaah
Bhatia
and
Vijay
Varma
made
headlines
on
New
Year's
Eve
when
their
kissing
video
from
a
private
party
in
Goa
was
captured
by
a
fan.
They
seem
to
be
hugging
each
other
and
getting
cosy
as
they
dance
together
at
the
party
to
ring
in
the
new
year.
After
a
few
days,
they
were
seen
arriving
at
the
Mumbai
airport
one
after
the
other,
confirming
that
they
were
together
in
Goa.
It
has
been
reported
that
both
are
special
friends
and
have
grown
closer
on
the
sets
of
Lust
Stories
2.
Story first published: Monday, January 16, 2023, 9:59 [IST]