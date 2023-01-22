    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Saba Azad Joins BF Hrithik Roshan's Family For Sister Sunaina's Birthday Celebration, See PICS

    Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad joins him for sister Sunaina's birthday celebration.
    Hrithik Roshan's sister, Sunaina Roshan, celebrated her birthday with her family in an intimate midnight celebration. On Sunday, Hrithik took to Instagram to wish his sister and shared a few photos of them together. One of the photos also showed an inside look at the birthday celebration, with the actor's girlfriend, actor-singer Saba Azad, also joining the Roshans for Sunaina's birthday bash. Hrithik's sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan Roshan were also present.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 22, 2023, 19:17 [IST]
