Saba Azad Joins BF Hrithik Roshan's Family For Sister Sunaina's Birthday Celebration, See PICS

Hrithik
Roshan's
sister,
Sunaina
Roshan,
celebrated
her
birthday
with
her
family
in
an
intimate
midnight
celebration.
On
Sunday,
Hrithik
took
to
Instagram
to
wish
his
sister
and
shared
a
few
photos
of
them
together.
One
of
the
photos
also
showed
an
inside
look
at
the
birthday
celebration,
with
the
actor's
girlfriend,
actor-singer
Saba
Azad,
also
joining
the
Roshans
for
Sunaina's
birthday
bash.
Hrithik's
sons
Hridhaan
and
Hrehaan
Roshan
were
also
present.
Story first published: Sunday, January 22, 2023, 19:17 [IST]