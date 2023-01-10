Salman Khan’s Rumorued GF Iulia Vantur Sets The Stage On Fire At Chandigarh Filmcity Launch Event; VIDEOS

Salman
Khan's
alleged
girlfriend
Iulia
Vanture,
who
is
a
singer
and
performer
by
profession,
recently
performed
at
the
launch
of
HLV
Film
City
in
Chandigarh.
Interestingly,
she
performed
and
crooned
several
songs
of
the
Bollywood
superstar's
hit
films.
Several
photos
and
videos
of
Iulia
from
the
launch
event
is
currently
doing
the
rounds
on
social
media
in
which
she
is
seen
looking
stunning
in
a
shimmery
silver
top
and
latex
trouser.
She
has
paired
her
outfit
with
black
shrug
and
heels.
Take
a
look
at
the
videos
below:
Entertainment
LIVE
Updates:
SRK's
Pathaan
Trailer
Is
OUT;
Hrithik
Celebrates
49th
Birthday
In
the
clips,
Iulia
can
be
seen
singing
Teri
Meri
Prem
Kahani
(Bodyguard),
Bay
Ko
Bass
Pasand
Hai
(Sultan),
and
Main
Hoon
Hero
(from
Salman's
production
venture
Hero
starring
Sooraj
Pancholi
and
Athiya
Shetty)
among
others.
For
the
unversed,
Iulia
and
Salman
are
rumoured
to
be
dating
each
other
for
a
long
time
now.
However,
they
are
yet
to
make
it
official.
Coming
back
to
the
Chandigarh
film
city,
the
launch
event
was
held
on
Monday
(January
9).
It
is
being
said
that
the
film
city
houses
the
most
modern
filmmaking
resources
and
equipment,
making
it
one
of
the
top
options
for
film
production.
It
provides
a
distinctive
fusion
of
urban
convenience
and
rustic
charm,
bringing
maximum
splendour
to
every
theme,
and
is
spread
across
acres
of
land
in
Kharar's
Village
Bhukhri.
The
HLV
Film
City
have
been
carefully
constructed
and
gives
storytellers
the
chance
to
bring
their
works
to
life
on
both
big
and
small
screens
thanks
to
its
evolution.
Filmmakers
can
produce
any
genre
of
content
thanks
to
the
wide
variety
of
subjects
and
settings
the
film
city
offers.
Bigg
Boss
16:
'Usko
Batana
Ki
Mai...'
Priyanka's
Brother
Reveals
Ankit
Gupta's
Special
Message
For
Her
Mexican,
Wild
West,
European,
Dubai,
China
Town,
railway
stations,
police
stations,
aeroplane
hangars,
district
session
courts,
garages,
and
many
other
themes
are
among
the
ones
being
created.
Additionally,
the
expertly
designed
themes
and
settings
aim
to
convey
the
essence
of
numerous
film
genres,
like
fantasy,
horror,
and
history.
The
production
house
offers
complete
support
facilities
for
film
production,
including
a
food
court,
private
vanity
rooms,
a
cameraman's
lounge,
and
a
conference
room,
among
other
things,
to
provide
a
seamless
and
trouble-free
experience
for
clients.