Salman Khan’s Rumorued GF Iulia Vantur Sets The Stage On Fire At Chandigarh Filmcity Launch Event; VIDEOS

Salman Khan rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur sets the stage on fire crooning the superstar's superhit songs at the Chandigarh film city launch event.

Salman Khan's alleged girlfriend Iulia Vanture, who is a singer and performer by profession, recently performed at the launch of HLV Film City in Chandigarh. Interestingly, she performed and crooned several songs of the Bollywood superstar's hit films.

Several photos and videos of Iulia from the launch event is currently doing the rounds on social media in which she is seen looking stunning in a shimmery silver top and latex trouser. She has paired her outfit with black shrug and heels.

Take a look at the videos below:

In the clips, Iulia can be seen singing Teri Meri Prem Kahani (Bodyguard), Bay Ko Bass Pasand Hai (Sultan), and Main Hoon Hero (from Salman's production venture Hero starring Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty) among others.

For the unversed, Iulia and Salman are rumoured to be dating each other for a long time now. However, they are yet to make it official.

Coming back to the Chandigarh film city, the launch event was held on Monday (January 9). It is being said that the film city houses the most modern filmmaking resources and equipment, making it one of the top options for film production.

It provides a distinctive fusion of urban convenience and rustic charm, bringing maximum splendour to every theme, and is spread across acres of land in Kharar's Village Bhukhri.

The HLV Film City have been carefully constructed and gives storytellers the chance to bring their works to life on both big and small screens thanks to its evolution. Filmmakers can produce any genre of content thanks to the wide variety of subjects and settings the film city offers.

Mexican, Wild West, European, Dubai, China Town, railway stations, police stations, aeroplane hangars, district session courts, garages, and many other themes are among the ones being created. Additionally, the expertly designed themes and settings aim to convey the essence of numerous film genres, like fantasy, horror, and history.

The production house offers complete support facilities for film production, including a food court, private vanity rooms, a cameraman's lounge, and a conference room, among other things, to provide a seamless and trouble-free experience for clients.