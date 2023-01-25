Sara Ali Khan Spotted With A Bandage On Her Nose; Netizens Wonder If She Went Under The Knife

Sara
Ali
Khan
is
known
for
her
bubbly
nature
and,
in
a
very
short
span,
has
earned
an
immense
fan
following.
The
27-year-old
star,
who
keeps
her
fans
entertained
with
her
goofy
videos
and
posts
on
social
media,
was
spotted
on
Tuesday
as
she
attended
actor
Varun
Dhawan
and
wife
Natasha
Dalal's
second
marriage
anniversary
bash.
Varun
got
married
to
his
longtime
girlfriend
Natasha
in
2021,
and
they
celebrated
the
happy
occasion
with
a
bunch
of
their
friends.
Several
Bollywood
celebs
marked
their
presence
at
the
party
to
congratulate
the
couple,
including
Anil
Kapoor,
Malaika
Arora,
and
Arjun
Kapoor,
Manish
Malhotra,
Karan
Johar,
Janhvi
Kapoor,
and
other
celebs.
Photos
from
Varun's
anniversary
bash
are
going
viral
on
the
internet,
but
what
caught
everyone's
attention
was
Sara
Ali
Khan's
nose.
She
looked
as
radiant
as
ever,
but
it
was
her
bandaged
nose
that
got
everyone
talking
about
what
might
have
gone
wrong
with
the
star.
SARA
ALI
KHAN
SPOOTED
AT
VARUN
DHAWAN'S
ANNIVERSARY
BASH
Sara
Ali
Khan
opted
for
a
lavender-colored
sharara
set
and
kept
her
tresses
open.
Meanwhile,
a
video
posted
by
a
paparazzi
account
showed
Sara
arriving
at
Varun
Dhawan's
residence,
and
netizens
flooded
the
comment
section
wondering
if
the
actress
went
under
the
knife
as
she
had
a
bandage
on
her
nose.
Many
were
worried
that
she
had
suffered
an
injury.
Check
out
the
comments:-
One
user
commented,
"Rhinoplasty?",
while
another
said,
"Nose
job." One
social
media
user's
comment
read,
"Iske
nose
pe
kya
hua
h
kon
tod
diya."
Another
said,
"Naak
me
kya
hua,"
while
one
comment
read,
"Nose
par
kya
ho
gaya."
"Why
does
she
keep
putting
a
band
aid
on
her
nose
like
that,"
said
one
user.
Check
out
the
video
here:-
Sara
Ali
Khan's
nose
injury
appears
to
be
nothing
new.
Back
in
2021,
Sara
posted
a
video
on
her
Instagram
showing
a
nose
injury
she
had
gone
through.
She
captioned
her
post,
"Sorry
Amma
Abba
Iggy
Naak
kaat
di
maine."
Though
the
reason
behind
the
injury
was
not
revealed,
everyone
prayed
for
her
speedy
recovery.
Workwise,
Sara
Ali
Khan
was
last
seen
in
Atrangi
Re,
and
up
next,
she
will
be
seen
in
Ae
Watan
Mere
Watan
and
Gaslight.
Story first published: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 12:43 [IST]