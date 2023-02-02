CONFIRMED! SRK’s Chak De India Co-Star Chitrashi Rawat Set To Marry Actor-Beau On February 4

Film
and
TV
actress
Chitrashi
Rawat,
who
is
best
known
for
playing
the
pivotal
role
of
Komal
Chautala
in
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
2007
hit
Chak
De
India,
is
currently
beaming
with
joy
as
she's
getting
married
in
the
next
two
days.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
The
actress
is
tying
the
knot
with
actor-beau
Dhruvaditya
Bhagwanani
in
Bilaspur,
Chhattisgarh,
on
February
4.
The
duo
first
met
each
other
on
the
sets
of
Premmayee
in
which
they
played
lovers.
They
bonded
well
while
shooting
and
their
friendship
soon
turned
into
love.
After
11
years
of
relationship,
the
much-in-love
couple
are
finally
taking
their
relationship
to
the
next
level.
Confirming
the
same,
Chitrashi
told
ETimes,
"Dhruv
is
from
Raipur
(Chhattisgarh)
and
we
are
getting
married
in
Bilaspur.
It
will
be
an
afternoon
wedding.
There
will
be
a
haldi,
mehndi,
and
cocktail
ceremony
a
day
prior
when
we
will
also
exchange
rings."
She
added,
"We
had
originally
wanted
to
do
a
court
marriage
in
Dehradun.
We
had
thought
ki
simple
shaadi
karenge,
paise
bachaayenge
aur
travel
karenge.
However,
our
families
got
involved,
and
it
was
all
about
yeh
sab
ek
hi
baar
hoti
hai.
So,
here
we
are
now!
Dhruv
and
I
are
not
looking
at
it
as
a
wedding
affair,
but
a
celebration
of
our
relationship
with
our
families
and
closest
friends."
Talking
about
how
they
kept
their
relationship
secret
for
such
a
long
time,
Chirashi
concluded,
"We
wanted
to
keep
our
relationship
private.
He
is
also
an
actor.
It's
a
loving
and
chilled-out
relationship
and
I
feel
that
is
possible
only
when
it's
private.
We
met
on
a
movie
set
and
connected
instantly.
We
didn't
even
realise
when
we
fell
in
love...
it
was
quite
organic.
Come
to
think
of
it,
we
haven't
proposed
to
each
other
officially."
On
the
film
front,
she
went
on
to
feature
in
various
films
like
Luck,
Tere
Naal
Love
Ho
Gaya,
and
Fashion
among
others.
She
is
also
known
for
playing
the
role
of
Inspector
Jwalamukhi
Chautala
in
SAV
TV's
FIR.
