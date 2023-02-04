Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone Starrer Pathaan Creates Uproar In Pakistan; Illegal Screening Stopped

Shah
Rukh
Khan
and
Deepika
Padukone
starrer
Pathaan
has
smashed
all
the
box-office
records
and
has
emerged
as
one
of
the
greatest
hits
in
the
history
of
Bollywood.
The
spy-actioner
film
marks
the
comeback
of
SRK
on
the
silver
screen
after
four
long
years.
The
film
received
praise
from
critics
as
well
as
Bollywood
fans
overseas.
And
as
far
as
the
box-office
collection
is
concerned,
the
movie
has
crossed
Rs
700
crore
milestone
worldwide.
While
the
film
has
been
grabbing
headlines
ever
since
its
release,
the
latest
one
comes
from
Pakistan.
A
report
in
a
leading
publication
states
that
the
SRK-starrer
was
screened
illegally
in
Karachi,
Pakistan.
A
company
named,
'Firework
Events'
organized
the
private
screening
of
the
film
at
different
locations.
An
advertisement
also
ran
on
two
prominent
Facebook
pages
selling
the
tickets
at
900
PKR.
However,
a
week
after
the
illegal
screening
of
the
film,
the
Sindh
Board
of
Films
Censor
has
asked
the
company
to
cancel
all
the
private
screenings
of
Pathaan
across
the
country.
The
board
also
investigated
social
media
pages
marketing
tickets
for
the
private
screening,
post
which
it
released
an
official
statement.
The
statement
read,
"No
person
shall
make
or
arrange
a
public
or
private
exhibition
of
a
film
by
means
of
cinematograph
unless
the
film
has
been
duly
certified
for
public
exhibition
by
the
Board."
Pakistan's
censor
board
has
even
cited
a
punishment
of
up
to
3
years
in
jail
or
a
fine
of
up
to
PKR
100,000
for
those
organizing
the
screening
of
the
film.
Earlier
in
India,
the
movie
faced
backlash
even
before
its
release.
The
film
was
mired
in
controversy
over
its
song,
Besharam
Rang.
Featuring
Deepika
Padukone
and
Shah
Rukh
Khan,
the
song
sought
reactions,
after
a
section
of
people
found
the
choice
of
costumes
objectionable.
Directed
by
Siddharth
Anand,
the
film
is
a
part
of
Aditya
Chopra's
spy
universe
project,
alongside
Ek
Tha
Tiger,
Tiger
Zinda
Hai,
and
War.
Story first published: Saturday, February 4, 2023, 16:22 [IST]